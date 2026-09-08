Former New York Mets Player Batting .400 With Current MLB Team

On Monday afternoon, the New York Mets opened up a series with the Miami Marlins in Florida.

They won by a score of 9-4.

The two teams will resume action on Tuesday night.

Former New York Mets Player Batting .400 With Cubs

Earlier this season, the Mets traded Tyrone Taylor to the Chicago Cubs.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Chicago Cubs traded SS Jefferson Rojas to New York Mets for RHP Clay Holmes and LF Tyrone Taylor.”

So far, Taylor has been incredible during his 22 games with the Cubs.

He is batting .407 with one home run, eight RBIs, 11 runs and three stolen bases.