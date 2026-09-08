NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Tyrone Taylor #15 of the New York Mets reacts after hitting an RBI double in the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field on April 20, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. The New York Mets defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 7-4. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
On Monday afternoon, the New York Mets opened up a series with the Miami Marlins in Florida.
They won by a score of 9-4.
The two teams will resume action on Tuesday night.
Former New York Mets Player Batting .400 With Cubs
Earlier this season, the Mets traded Tyrone Taylor to the Chicago Cubs.
MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Chicago Cubs traded SS Jefferson Rojas to New York Mets for RHP Clay Holmes and LF Tyrone Taylor.”
So far, Taylor has been incredible during his 22 games with the Cubs.
He is batting .407 with one home run, eight RBIs, 11 runs and three stolen bases.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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On Monday afternoon, the New York Mets opened up a series with the Miami Marlins in Florida.They won by a score of 9-4.The two teams will resume action on Tuesday night.Former New York Mets Player Batting .400 With CubsEarlier this season, the Mets traded Tyrone Taylor to the Chicago Cubs.MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Chicago […]
Former New York Mets Player Batting .400 With Current MLB Team