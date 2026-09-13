Mets Given Clear Teruaki Sato Take Amid Dodgers, Yankees Rumor

On Aug. 13, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the New York Mets are one of four teams interested in Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato. Heyman’s report adds that the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, and Los Angeles Dodgers are the other teams keen on Sato.

SNY MLB Insider Chelsea Janes shared her thoughts on the Mets pursuing Sato. For Janes, the key domino in how aggressively David Stearns, the president of baseball operations, pursues the Japanese star is what happens with Bo Bichette.

“From what I’ve heard, the defense is a bigger concern than anything,” Janes said in a Sept. 10 video from SNY’s YouTube channel. “It’s a lot of raw talent, but I think he could help. I just don’t know how much help the Mets feel like they need.

“Now, again, this changes if Bo Bichette is gone because then you’ve got questions at both corners, and those are the places you really need to find bats. You can maybe absorb an underperforming offensive player at second base, but you can not know what you’re getting at first and not know what you’re getting at third. So maybe he comes more into play in that scenario.”

Teruaki Sato Might Be Mets’ Best Option for Corner Infield

The lefty has been crushing the ball for the Hanshin Tigers this season as he’s hitting .321 with 149 hits, 35 home runs, and 92 RBIs, per NPB. Teams will also need to decide whether Sato continues at third base or shifts to first base.

Furthermore, Janes notes that Sato might be the best bat to fill one, if not both, corner infielder positions, as the free agent and trade market doesn’t offer many convincing options.

“The trade market could also be an option, although there’s not a lot of people there you look at and say, ‘That guy is certainly going to be available.’ All of which is to say, I do not know. I don’t know how interested they’ll be. I think a few things will affect that interest, and I think Bo Bichette’s opt-out is one of them.

“But from what I’ve heard, he’s a really, really good hitter. The kind that people had doubts about [Munetaka] Murakami’s wing and miss. I think Sato swings and misses less, from what I’ve heard. So Murakami’s been great here. So if you’re talking yourself into not signing a guy, the reasons are getting smaller and smaller and if the Mets need a bat, that might be the best one they can find.”

Bo Bichette Urged Against Opting Out of His Contract

With the offseason nearing for the Mets, John Harper of SNY believes that Bichette should look to opt in, given that the infielder might not get $42 million per year over the next two years that are still left on his contract, per Spotrac.

“You’ve got the lockout coming,” Harper said in a Sept. 11 video on SNY’s YouTube channel. “You’re not sure what the salary structure is going to look like, if there’s a cap or not. I think that’s part of it too. [Bichette] has been good since the terrible start, but I was looking at it, and he’s not a superstar. He’s a really good offensive player [and] has got an under .800 OPS in the second half, when he’s done most of his best hitting.

“He doesn’t hit for a lot of power [and] he’s been a clutch guy again since the bad start, hitting almost .300 with runners in scoring position. To me, [$84 million] for the next two years; you can go out in the market after that [but] you’re not getting [$42 million] a year anymore. Now you’re getting a longer contract, but I would stick it out for these two years and then maybe take my chance.”