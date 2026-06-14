Mets Reveal Starter for Reds Series Opener

The New York Mets announced their starter for the series opener against the Cincinnati Reds. The team will call up right-hander Tobias Myers from Triple-A Syracuse and will start that game, per MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo.

The Mets sent down Myers to Triple-A in order to bring up a fresh arm on May 30. The club had endured a grueling extra-innings game the game prior. Manager Carlos Mendoza told SNY’s John Flanigan they would consider bringing him back after the requisite 15 days were up.

Bringing up Myers will require a roster move. Since the right-hander is on an optional assignment, just an active roster move is necessary. Fellow right-hander Daniel Duarte is the most logical option to send down, as he’s pitched in back-to-back games.

Tobias Myers Starts Reds Series Opener

This marks the third time this season that Myers will start a game for the Mets. In the three previous cases, the right-hander has been the opening pitcher ahead of David Peterson. Most likely, this game against the Reds will be with that combination in mind.

It’s unclear how deep Myers will pitch in that game. In his previous two starts at the major league level, he’s pitched into the second inning.

The right-hander has been slowly stretching out with Syracuse. In his last outing, Myers got to 2.2 innings on 36 pitches. He’s been ramping up about 15 pitches and an extra inning every time out. So realistically, he can give them about four innings or 50 pitches maximum.

If Myers hits either one of those numbers, then the Mets will have to go to the bullpen to finish out the game. David Peterson is fully stretched out, so the club should have a rested enough bullpen to provide innings.

More will be known about how they intend to navigate this game, if there are roster moves beyond just recalling Myers.

Mets Bullpen Strategy Following Myers Start

The idea would be to mitigate what’s become a very right-handed lineup. The Reds have three left-handed hitters and a switch-hitter on their roster. Roster Resource’s projected lineup vs. right-handed pitchers has six right-handed hitters.

Depending on how the Reds attempt to match up against Myers, that could give manager Carlos Mendoza an opportunity to create matchups with lefties. There are three additional lefties beyond Peterson in Cionel Perez, A.J. Minter, and Brooks Raley.

The key portion of the lineup to insert a lefty will be the two through four spots in the order. That’s where J.J. Bleday and Nathaniel Lowe sit, although one of the Reds’ best hitters, Sal Stewart, sits in between.

Another wrinkle in the Mets’ bullpen strategy could be the availability of right-handers Austin Warren and Huascar Brazoban. Warren threw a 40-pitch appearance against the Braves on June 13 and Brazoban has pitched in two of the last three days.

From how the Mets appear to map this game out, there is a thin margin of error for their pitching staff. They’ll need the same offense that showed up in the Braves series to give them some breathing room. If they can score runs on the Reds, it gives Mendoza some leeway to patch together this game.