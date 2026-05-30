Mets Announce Tobias Myers Move Ahead of Marlins Game

The New York Mets have been frantically trying to find a way to overcome their ugly start to the 2026 campaign. While they managed to pick up a hard-fought 9-7 extra-innings victory over the Miami Marlins on Friday night, nothing has been easy for the Mets, which has led to more changes being made by the team.

A big reason why the game even ended up going to extra innings in the first place was that relief pitcher Tobias Myers allowed a game-tying two-run home run to Owen Caissie in the top of the eighth inning. While New York obviously went on to win this game, that didn’t save Myers, as the team made a surprising decision on his status with the team early on Saturday morning.

Mets Option Tobias Myers to the Minors

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Myers was picked up by the Mets over the offseason as part of the Freddy Peralta trade, and while he obviously was not the headliner in that deal, he was still viewed as a valuable addition to the team. During his first two seasons in the majors with the Milwaukee Brewers, Myers was used as both a starter and a reliever, giving New York a versatile weapon who could wear several different hats.

So far in 2025, Myers has been used primarily as a reliever, as only two of his first 20 appearances have been starts. While his numbers on the year aren’t awful (0-1, 4.05 ERA, 1 SV, 26 K, 1.08 WHIP), he’s been trending in the wrong direction, as his ERA entering the month of May sat at 2.05.

Considering how he has given up at least one earned run in more than half of his appearances this month, the Mets decided they had to make a decision on the veteran reliever after his latest rough outing against the Marlins. That led to the team optioning Myers to Triple-A for the time being in an effort to replenish its bullpen.

“Amidst a stretch of heavy Mets bullpen usage and his own poor performance, Tobias Myers became a roster casualty late Friday night when the team optioned him to Triple-A Syracuse following its 9-7 10-inning win over the Marlins, a source said,” Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reported.

Mets Need Tobias Myers to Figure Things Out Soon

The silver lining in this scenario for the Mets is that they had the ability to option Myers, rather than designating him for assignment. That means the team can give Myers the time needed to reset and collect himself, because he almost certainly will find his way back to the majors at some point later this season.

As for the major-league crew, the team has done a good job of snapping a five-game losing streak, as it has picked up back-to-back wins over the Cincinnati Reds and Marlins to get itself back on track. New York will look to secure a series victory for itself on Saturday afternoon when it returns to action for the second game of its clash with Miami.