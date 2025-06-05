Mets Trade Pitch Lands 1.48 ERA All-Star Closer

The New York Mets have very few flaws across their roster. The two main points where the Mets could improve are center field and the bullpen. With New York in first place in the National League East, there is plenty of reason to acquire a top reliever.

While the competition for bullpen help will be fierce in the trade market, there is one team’s player that would be a great fit for the Mets. That player is Felix Bautista from the Baltimore Orioles. With a strong bullpen market expected, Bautista is the top option likely to be available.

Overall, between the solid resume of work and a reasonable contract, Bautista is a great option for the Mets to trade for. This trade pitch would have the Mets sending multiple top prospects to the Orioles for a top reliever on the market.

What It Takes for the Mets To Improve the Bullpen

In piecing together a trade pitch for the New York Mets, the team needs to be interested in the position. According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal on Fair Territory, the Mets will pursue bullpen help.

“Bullpen for the Mets would be a specific need, and I would expect that that is where they’re going to be most active,” said Rosenthal. “I would expect their focus is bullpen, and I would expect maybe they use Minor Leaguers to go get pieces that they want.”

With Rosenthal’s report, the Mets targeting Bautista is possible. Along with the Mets’ interest in relievers, the Baltimore Orioles are well out of postseason contention. Combined with their trade assets aligning with Baltimore’s needs, a trade can be worked out.

The trade idea for the Mets would send right-handed pitchers Brandon Sproat and Nate Dohm to the Orioles for Bautista. Sroat and Dohm are the 2nd and 18th-ranked Mets prospects. Both prospects would be enough for the Orioles to move Bautista, as the Orioles are looking for pitching depth.

After sending Sproat and Dohm, the Mets still have plenty of intriguing prospects in their system. But, most importantly, they acquire a top bullpen option in Bautista.

Why Bautista?

Making a move for a reliever is what the New York Mets are expected to do by the MLB trade deadline. With a plethora of bullpen options on the market, the Mets aim for Bautista in this trade pitch. But why Bautista?

In 2025, coming off a year away due to injury, Bautista has a 3.48 ERA in 23 games and 20.2 innings with 11 saves. Bautista also struck out 25 batters and walked 15. While a solid season to date, it doesn’t compare to his incredible 2023 season.

Bautista’s 2023 was his first and only All-Star nod. He had a 1.48 ERA across 61 innings pitched. Batters struck out 110 times against him and walked just 26 times. His ERA+ was an amazing 277, highlighting how incredible of a year it was.

Meanwhile, his 2022 rookie year was also great. He had a 2.19 ERA in 65.2 innings pitched with 88 strikeouts and 23 walks. While not of the same caliber as his 2023, for his rookie season, Bautista’s 2022 was also very impressive.

A huge factor why the 29-year-old Bautista is the best trade option for the Mets is his control. Bautista is under team control through 2027. In trading for Bautista, the Mets would acquire a reliever for the next two and a half years.

With the Mets expected to compete for a World Series over the next 2-3 years, adding Bautista would make a dynamic duo out of the bullpen between Edwin Diaz and Bautista. Even if the starters aren’t amazing, the Mets’ bullpen would be great.

This trade pitch lands Bautista to solidify the Mets as the team to beat in the National League East. It also sets them up to go toe-to-toe with the Los Angeles Dodgers.