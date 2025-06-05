Mets Trade Idea Lands 8.7 WAR Red Sox Outfielder

The New York Mets are among the best teams in MLB. But, there is still plenty of room to improve. With a great infield and good starting pitching, the Mets need to improve their outfield.

With multiple reports coming out that Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran could be available, the best trade target for the Mets became clear.

Zachary Rymer of Bleacher Report wrote an article offering trade ideas for Duran from multiple MLB teams. The Mets were one of the teams that’d be a top fit for Duran. Rymer put together a mock trade package for the Mets to acquire Duran, and it included multiple top-ten prospects as well as Major League talent.

The Mets Projected Trade Package

Rymer has the New York Mets sending the Boston Red Sox third baseman Mark Vientos, right-handed pitcher Brandon Sproat, and shortstop Jesus Baez to the Red Sox for Duran. The trade idea from Rymer would net an elite outfielder to complement Juan Soto, but it would cost a hefty price.

While Vientos has struggled in 2025, he’s still just a year removed from a stellar 2024 campaign. In 2025, Vientos is batting .230 with a .678 OPS, well below his .837 OPS from 2024. But while his 2024 numbers are subpar, he’s still not far from being a league-average hitter. Trading Vientos would be a tough pill to swallow, but his 2025 production makes moving him a bit easier.

Sproat is the Mets’ second-ranked prospect and one of four prospects ranked inside the top 100. Trading him would leave the Mets with only three top 100 players. While Baez isn’t a top 100 prospect, he is the 7th-ranked Mets prospect.

Overall, the trade package of Sproat, Baez, and Vientos would be a steep price for the Mets to pay in their pursuit of Duran. There’s a good reason for the steep cost of Duran. He would be an amazing acquisition for the Mets.

How Does Duran Fit?

Adding Duran to the New York Mets’ offense would be a huge boost. As part of Rymer’s trade idea, he believes Duran would move to center field.

“… But they could use some help in center field anyway,” writes Rymer. “The position has mostly been in Tyrone Taylor’s care, and he has a .632 OPS and one home run to show for his season so far… Besides which, the Mets could use Duran’s athleticism in their offense.”

Between Tyrone Taylor struggling in center field and the Mets’ lack of pressure on the base paths, Duran would fix two issues. Duran is the left fielder for the Boston Red Sox. But in New York, he’d be a center fielder. With his athleticism, he’d have no issue in that role.

Through the first 62 games of the 2025 MLB season, Duran has 1.2 WAR on 271 at-bats. Duran has 74 hits, 33 runs, 17 doubles, an MLB-leading six triples, four home runs, and 35 RBI’s. He also has 13 stolen bases, while being caught stealing five times. Duran has 64 strikeouts to just 16 walks.

In 2024, when Duran showed his potential, he accumulated 8.7 WAR. He had 48 doubles, which led all of baseball, along with his 191 hits. Duran was a .285 hitter for Boston and was an All-Star in his second season as a full-time starter.

Whether it’s as a leadoff or further down the order, Duran would be a major addition to the lineup. The proposed trade package is a lot to give up, but for Duran, it’s a deal worth considering for the Mets.