Mets Trade Proposal Lands Dominant Righty Reliever from Angels

The New York Mets bullpen is in dire straits and the Los Angeles Angels are going nowhere in 2024. The Angels also just happen to have an elite relief pitching rental in Carlos Estevez that they could look to unload at the trade deadline.

This sounds like the perfect pairing for a late-July swap.

Jay Sheehy from Last Word on Sports was thinking just that in a piece published on Tuesday, July 2. In the story, he detailed the Carlos Estevez trade market and proposed the following deal:

Mets get: RHP Carlos Estévez

Angels get: SS Jeremy Rodriguez (No. 13 NYM prospect), RHP/IF Nolan McLean (No. 19 NYM)

It’s not a great haul for the Angels, but keep in mind Estevez is a reliever on an expiring contract. The 31-year-old is making $6.75 million this year and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. He’s having a career year in 2024, pitching to a 3.00 ERA in 27 innings.

Since May 15, Estevez has been automatic. He has a 0.59 ERA and 2.05 FIP in that time, while opponents are hitting just .184 off of him on balls in play.

Despite his credentials, Sheehy says the Angels should temper their expectations.

“Given that Estévez is a rental, a MLB Top-100 talent might be a reach,” he wrote. “If MLB No. 98 prospect Brandon Sproat was a possibility, the Angels would certainly be open to a straight swap. Still, a lower-ceiling package with multiple players should be their goal.”

The Mets Need Another Lock-down Reliever

With Edwin Diaz still serving his 10-game suspension for “sticky stuff,” the Mets’ bullpen woes have only been amplified. Coming into play on July 4, their pen has pitched to a 6.82 ERA in his absence as the team has squandered a pair of five-run leads in Washington.

Reed Garrett has been solid (3.20 ERA, 39.1 IP), but Adam Ottavino and Jake Diekman behind him have both struggled. When Diaz returns, Garrett should slide back to the 7th/8th inning role, but he can’t do it all himself.

Estevez has been the Angels’ closer, picking up 16 saves for a team 13 games below .500. He can help take some of the heat off Garrett, whose workload has increased with Diaz’s suspension.

The Mets Need More than Just Carlos Estevez

Estevez could give a huge boost to the Mets’ bullpen, but if New York makes a move for him, he can’t be the only one. The Mets need a lefty to help Diekman, who has a 4.73 ERA in 36 appearances.

If Diekman reaches 58 appearances, his $4 million option for next year will vest. It’s a small enough commitment that the Mets shouldn’t be too concerned, but his 21 walks in 26 innings don’t exactly scream “locked-in roster spot” for 2025.

More importantly, in the era of the three-batter minimum, Diekman has given up the bulk of his damage to right-handed hitters. While Diekman has thrived against lefties, righties have an .842 OPS against him and they account for all three home runs he has allowed in 2024. He’s given up eight extra base hits this year and seven have been to righties, despite righties having only six more plate appearances.

If the Mets are ready to go all-in on a playoff push, Estevez is a great start to bolstering their bullpen, but they’ll need a lefty to pair with him.