What Could the Mets Actually Get For Freddy Peralta?

When the New York Mets first signed Freddy Peralta, he was supposed to be a needle-mover. Now, he’s a trade chip. The biggest question is: What can they actually get for him?

In the worst year of his otherwise great career, Peralta has posted a 4.99 ERA through 22 games started and 113.2 innings. His -0.2 bWAR is also a career worst by far.

As a Brewer, before heading to Queens, he was a borderline ace. It was the thought process of many that he would transform the Mets into a dangerous foe in the National League playoff picture. Instead, he’s held them back.

What’s worse than all the lackluster production is that Peralta is a straight rental. At the end of this season, he’ll be a free agent. You’d think Mets fans would rejoice at that fact, due to his poor performance. However, now it has them in a bind.

In a recent Instagram post, Mets beat writer Anthony DiComo broke down what Peralta’s actual trade value could be.

“22 starts into Freddy Peralta’s Mets’ tenure, the only question that remains is: What exactly can the Mets get for him?” DiComo asked. “This is a guy who the Mets paid a steep price to acquire from the Brewers back in January, giving up two top-100-caliber prospects in Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat. They’re not going to approach that this time around once they begin what many people expect to be a pretty comprehensive trade deadline sell-off. …

“Peralta, again, struggled with his efficiency in a win over the Dodgers on Sunday. He needed 93 pitches to finish just four innings. That has been a theme throughout the year for Peralta, who has consistently struggled with his command. Now, what can the Mets get for a guy with a 4.99 ERA, and not a great postseason track record to boot? We’ll see. …

“One rival scout estimated maybe one prospect in an organization’s 5-10 range would fit the bill for Peralta. Not exactly the type of return that’s going to make people really excited about this. But remember, Peralta is just one piece in a trade deadline haul that could also come to include Brooks Raley, A.J. Minter, and many, many others on the Mets roster.”

DiComo’s belief in this Mets’ deadline has some fans skeptical, but as he said, it’s a wait-and-see.

Social Media Reacts to Mets’ Freddy Peralta Ahead of Trade Deadline

Here’s what people are saying:

SNY Mets: “‘I’m thankful and grateful to be part of this organization. So far, I let them down. I haven’t done what I’m supposed to do. I’m grateful to be here.’ Freddy Peralta was asked if he thought about today potentially being his last start as a Met.”

Tyler Barberis: “Would not be surprised if Mike Elias targeted Freddy Peralta this week. 5.01 ERA in 109.2 IP this year, but he’s as cheap as ever, has playoff experience and is still extremely talented. Medium risk with huge reward.”

Metsbatflip: “Robert Murray of FanSided says that there will be a bunch of interest ‘league-wide’ when it comes to Freddy Peralta. Via @MetsdUp.”