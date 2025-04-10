Mets Trade Proposal Lands Right-Handed Ace for Baty Package

While the Arizona Diamondbacks‘ moving Zac Gallen right now might not make much sense, there’s a scenario where he could be traded over the next few months. If the Diamondbacks aren’t in a position to make the playoffs, and they believe they won’t bring him back in free agency during the offseason, trading him now could be a wise decision. However, if that doesn’t happen, and he still hits free agency, a team like the New York Mets should be all over him.

In a recent article from Brian Germinaro of FanSided, he suggested that the Mets sign the right-hander, adding what he could bring to them.

“The Mets should sign Zac Gallen to a six-year, $175 million contract this upcoming offseason. Gallen has been the ace of the Diamondbacks’ rotation for the past few seasons,” wrote Germinaro.

“Over his seven-year MLB career, he’s pitched to a 3.29 ERA over 826 innings with 902 strikeouts to 262 walks, a 1.133 WHIP, and an ERA+ of 129. This will give the Mets a true number one starter and someone they can rely on in big moments.”

Gallen Will Be Tough to Land

The New York Mets won’t be the only team in Major League Baseball that would have interest in landing the New Jersey native. In fact, the New York Yankees are also a team that would love to have him, and could be a team that tries to trade for him in a few months.

“While the Yankees were striking out 13 times against Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen, the front office was drooling,” Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote. “Gallen will be a free agent after the season, and loves life back East growing up in the Philadelphia area.”

“The Diamondbacks would love to have him back, but it’s unrealistic to believe they can afford two $200 million pitcher on their staff with Corbin Burnes signing a six-year, $210 million contract last winter,” Nightengale continued.

If the New York squads got into a bidding war, the Mets just showed that they have all the power in the world to get a deal done on any player they want. Whether they’d go the extra length for Gallen remains to be seen, but it’s something to consider after the offseason the Mets had.

Brett Baty Proposed Deal

With all the rumors surrounding the 29-year-old, Heavy Sports has proposed a trade for the New York Mets to land him.

The Mets would likely have to move one of their top prospects, but it’s questionable who they would want to move on from. Giving up on any elite-level prospect for a potential rental could be a disaster, but the Diamondbacks also don’t have a reason to move on from him if they’re in the playoff hunt.

Reports have suggested that Gallen could be available, so if the Mets had to move Brett Baty and more, it’s something they should consider.

“The Arizona Diamondbacks emerged as a team receiving significant interest from clubs looking for starters, league sources said at this week’s general managers’ meetings,” Will Sammon and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reported in the offseason. “Zac Gallen (projected to earn $14.1 million through the arbitration process) is one of the league’s best pitchers and will be a free agent after the 2025 season.”