Recent New York Yankees Player Signs With New MLB Team

On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Rays will continue their series with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

They are coming off a 9-7 loss on Monday.

Recent Yankees Player Signs With Rays

During Tuesday’s game, Robert Murray of FanSided reported that the Rays are signing Austin Slater.

Murray wrote: “Source: Free-agent outfielder Austin Slater and the Tampa Bay Rays are in agreement on a minor-league contract.”

Slater has played in 21 games this season for the Miami Marlins and New York Mets.

He is currently batting .209 with nine hits, two RBI’s, four runs and one stole base.

Slater’s Background

Slater finished last season as a member of the Yankees (appearing in 14 games).

Before the Yankees, the 33-year-old also had stops with the San Francisco Giants, Chicago White Sox, Baltimore Orioles and Cincinnati Reds over 10 total seasons.

He is most known for his time in San Francisco where he spent the first eight years of his career.

Over 720 career games, Slater is batting .247 with 414 hits, 45 home runs, 186 RBI’s, 236 runs and 50 stolen bases.

Social Media Reacts To Slater Signing

Here’s what people were saying about the signing:

@AllStarWells: “I can already see his 3/4 game with 2 RBIs against the Yankees in a game we need to win”

@FishOnFirst: “The Tigers, Marlins, Mets and Rays have all employed Austin Slater over the past 2 months”

@Metsmerized: “Both Craig Kimbrel and Austin Slater have joined the Rays today.”

@Ben_Yoel: “Rays are signing all the Mets castoffs and will turn them into All-Stars because Rays.”

@NMenisci: “I can’t wait for the Yankees season to end with a pinch hit home run by Austin slater book it”

Yankees And Rays

The Rays are currently at the top of the American League East with a 34-17 record in 51 games.

Meanwhile, the Yankees are 3.5 games back with a 32-22 record in 54 games.