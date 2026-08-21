New York Yankees Announce 27-Year-Old Pitcher In Organization Out For Rest Of Season

On Thursday, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Orioles in Baltimore.

The Yankees won by a score of 6-1 (and swept the series).

Erik Boland of Newsday Sports wrote: “Yankees complete a three-game sweep with a 6-1 victory over the Orioles. They’ve won four straight games and eight of their last 12. With Tampa’s loss earlier today, the Yankees are within four of the Rays in the East”

Yankees Announce Pitcher Out For Rest Of Season

Also on Thursday, the Yankees announced that Will Brian has been placed on the 60-day injured list.

Therefore, his season is essentially over.

SWB RailRiders wrote: “The Yankees have made the following roster moves affecting SWB: • LHP Will Brian transferred from the 7-Day to the 60-Day Injured List • RHP Brian Hendry placed on the 7-Day Injured List • C Edinson Duran reinstated from the Development List”

Brian was picked in the 10th round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

He has spent all five seasons of his Minor League career with the Yankees’ organization.

The 27-year-old went 0-0 with a 3.44 ERA in 16 Triple-A games this year.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 72-55 record in 127 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 41-28 in 69 games on the road).

On Friday, the Yankees will return home to host the Toronto Blue Jays in the Bronx.

The Yankees are just 4.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.

They are also 4.0 games ahead of the Boston Red Sox (who are in second).

Joe Randazzo of New York Yankees OnSI wrote: “The Yankees are four games back of first place. They were as far back as 6.5 games last week, and if they are within striking distance by the time Max Fried and Aaron Judge return, there’s a real shot at the American League East. This feels like something we have said a lot about this team, though. The Yankees have consistently been close to taking first, or have had it, just to piss it right back. Coming off a sweep of the Orioles and having just won four straight, hopefully they keep up their winning ways.”