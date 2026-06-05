3 Players Yankees Should Trade for In Wake of Recent Aaron Judge News

It sounds like the New York Yankees will be without Aaron Judge for the next month or so. An IL announcement hasn’t been made yet by the Yankees, but that could be coming in the coming days. It’s a rib fracture for Judge, and the typical return timeline is usually around 4 months.

@jorgecastillo writes (via X): “Aaron Judge has been diagnosed with a stress fracture of the first rib on his right side, the Yankees announced. He will be reimaged in approximately four to six weeks.”

“Judge is expected to return at some point this season.”

This is massive news for the Yankees and MLB, and it should spur speculation on what’s next for Aaron Judge and the Yankees. New York salavaged it’s series against the Guardians on Thursday afternoon, but every Yankees fan knows it could be downhill in some ways for the Yankees offense without Judge.

If Aaron Judge endures any setbacks from this injury, his return could be pushed back even longer than the original thought of a four-week timeline.

Here are three potential trade candidates that the Yankees could consider in the immediate future to help replace the services of Aaron Judge.

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Mickey Moniak

Currently on the IL, Mickey Moniak has emerged as a top trade candidate among MLB outfielders on a not-so-great Colorado Rockies team.

Moniak is hitting .280 this season with 12 home runs, 28 RBI, and 42 hits. He’s at least worth calling if the Yankees endure some troubles at the right field position. Max Scheumann projects to take over right field for now, but Jasson Dominguez is another option.

JJ Bleday

Look, the group of outfielders thought to be *available* right now via trade isn’t great, but JJ Bleday could be an option. He’s enjoying a breakout season with 10 home runs, 27 RBI, and a .289 batting average in 120+ at-bats. His swing could also benefit from the short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium.

There is no possible option to replace Aaron Judge, but the Yankees could make a value move here in some capacity, and maybe they bring in at least one other player to challenge Scheumann and Dominguez. The speculation and rumors are certainly going to get loud if the Yankees start to drop games.

Jo Adell

Jo Adell is another name that the New York Yankees should inquire about in a potential trade. He enjoyed a breakout season last year, and honestly, the Yankees need a right-handed hitter anyway, but Adell stands out because he should enjoy some positive regression hitting in Yankee Stadium. Adell is hitting .235 with nine home runs, 35 RBI, and 57 hits.

Among this trio of players, Jo Adell might cost the most in terms of trade value, but could also be a trade that the Yankees consider regardless of the recent Aaron Judge news.