7-Year MLB Veteran Still Playing For New York Yankees Minor League Team

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Tampa Bay Rays (in the Bronx).

The Yankees are coming off a 4-2 loss on Friday (and Saturday’s game was postponed).

MLB Veteran Still Playing For Yankees Minor League Team

With the season well underway, it’s worth noting that a seven-year MLB player is currently on the SWB RailRiders (the Triple-A affiliate of the Yankees).

Seth Brown is batting .239 with 32 hits, eight home runs and 17 RBI’s in 37 games.

@milb_central wrote (on January 26): “The New York Yankees have signed Seth Brown to a minor league contract. The outfielder has a .283 batting average along with 113 home runs throughout his minor league career.”

Brown’s MLB Career

Brown was picked in the 19th round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He spent all seven seasons of his MLB career with the Athletics, most recently appearing in 38 games last season.

In 2022, Brown batted .230 with 25 home runs and 73 RBI’s in 150 games.