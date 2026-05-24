7-Year MLB Veteran Still Playing For New York Yankees Minor League Team

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 13: Seth Brown #15 of the Oakland Athletics reacts after striking out during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on September 13, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
@milb_central wrote (on January 26): “The New York Yankees have signed Seth Brown to a minor league contract. The outfielder has a .283 batting average along with 113 home runs throughout his minor league career.”
GettySeth Brown #15 of the Oakland Athletics running up the first base line celebrates after hitting an RBI walk-off single scoring JJ Bleday #33 to defeat the Detroit Tigers 7-6 in the bottom of the 13th inning at the Oakland Coliseum on September 6, 2024 in Oakland, California.
Brown was picked in the 19th round of the 2015 MLB Draft.
He spent all seven seasons of his MLB career with the Athletics, most recently appearing in 38 games last season.
In 2022, Brown batted .230 with 25 home runs and 73 RBI’s in 150 games.
GettySeth Brown #15 of the Oakland Athletics celebrates while rounding the bases after hitting a walkoff home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning at RingCentral Coliseum on May 7, 2021 in Oakland, California. The Athletics defeated the Rays 2-1.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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