New York Yankees Cutting Ties With 7x MLB All-Star Would Be A Mistake

The New York Yankees will have a lot of decisions to make over the winter.

One of them will be the upcoming free agency of Paul Goldschmidt.

He is coming off his second season playing for the franchise.

Goldschmidt finished the year batting batting .252 with 87 hits, 18 home runs, 52 RBIs, 44 runs and one stolen base in 105 games.

Despite turning 39 in September, he was a very reliable player.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on August 7: “Congratulations to Paul Goldschmidt on being named our 2026 @MLBPAA Heart & Hustle Award Winner 👏”

Yankees Cutting Ties With 7x All-Star Would Be A Mistake

Goldschmidt could likely be signed to another one-year deal that would not lead to any risk for the Yankees.

He is a solid (and well liked) veteran who can still help the team compete for a World Series in 2027.

@eyyankees wrote (on October 8): “39 year old Paul Goldschmidt: Paul Goldschmidt suggested he would like to keep playing. Solid Yankee. Thankful for his years here.”

In addition to the Yankees looking to win a World Series for the first time since 2009, Goldschmidt has also never won a title.

Winning with the Yankees would be an incredible end to his career (if they can make a run).

Aaron Judge spoke about Goldschmidt during the middle of the 2026 season.

Judge (h/t Sean Cunningham of kcranews): “The guy’s a Hall of Famer. He’s an impressive at-bat. It doesn’t matter the situation, who’s pitching. He comes up big when he needs to with a homer or he’ll give us a nice little single to keep the rally going. So he’s a guy that I’ve tried to pick his brain a lot. He’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever been around. But like you said, he’ll come up with a big three-run homer when you need him to or work a tough at-bat late in the game. So he’s a big part of this offense.”

Looking At Goldschmidt’s Other Stops

Goldschmidt was picked in the 8th round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

He spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks (and made six straight All-Star Games from 2013-18).

The four-time Gold Glove winner also played six seasons for the St. Louis Cardinals where he won the 2022 National League MVP Award (and made another All-Star Game).