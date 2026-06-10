Yankees’ Aaron Boone Shares Update on Aaron Judge’s Plans to Return This Season

The New York Yankees have remained one of the top teams in the majors this season, even in the wake of Aaron Judge‘s crushing injury update. After landing on the injured list with a stress fracture in the first rib on his right side, many folks figured that the Yankees would struggle to stay afloat during his absence. Instead, they have looked as strong as ever over the past few games.

Still, in order for the Yanks to achieve their goal of winning a World Series this season, they are going to need Judge to get back on the field at some point. For the time being, though, his status is murky at best, as he will be reevaluated in four to six weeks. However, manager Aaron Boone recently explained that he is “confident” Judge will be back on the field at some point this year.

Aaron Boone Issues Aaron Judge Injury Update

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By now, every baseball fan recognizes Judge as arguably the greatest hitter of his generation. He earned a pair of All-Star selections and the 2017 American League Rookie of the Year Award early in his career, but he’s taken his game to another level over the past five years. During that time, Judge has five All-Star selections and three American League MVP Awards to his name.

Judge got off to a similarly strong start this year, even though his batting average fell from .331 last year to just .248 this year. He still hit 17 home runs and drove in 38 runs during his time on the field, and he was the frontrunner to win the MVP Award, simply because of his track record of success.

This injury has derailed those plans, though, as Judge appears set to miss at least two months of action recovering from this rib injury. While nobody knows when exactly he could actually get back on the field, Boone remains confident that we have not seen the last of Judge this season, even though there’s nothing available publicly that would give him a reason to feel that way.

“Yes. And he’s very confident,” Boone simply said when asked if he believes Judge will be back this season on “The Show.”

Yankees Aiming to Stay Afloat Until Aaron Judge Can Return from Injury

Anytime you lose a player of Judge’s caliber, your team is going to be in a worse spot than it would be if he were on the field. And yet, the Yankees have proven in the early going that they can win without him. New York has several other big bats in its lineup, such as Ben Rice and Cody Bellinger, and its pitching staff remains one of the best groups in the majors.

The sooner Judge can get back on the field, though, the better New York will be. We don’t know when his return will transpire, but based on these comments from Boone, this doesn’t seem likely to be a season-ending injury. In the meantime, the Yankees will look to finish off a three-game sweep of the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday afternoon.