Yankees’ Aaron Boone Shuts Down Ben Rice Move After Austin Wells Injury

There’s been quite a bit of turnover at the catcher position for the New York Yankees as of late. After optioning J.C. Escarra to the minors on Friday, the Yanks were forced to quickly recall him on Saturday after their starting catcher, Austin Wells, landed on the injured list with cervical headaches.

Now, with Wells out, New York is going to be forced to rely on Escarra and Ali Sanchez to hold down the fort at the catcher position. Fans were quick to note that star first baseman Ben Rice also has experience when it comes to setting up shop behind the plate, but it doesn’t sound like manager Aaron Boone has much interest in utilizing him in such a role for the time being.

Aaron Boone Not Interested in Moving Ben Rice to Catcher

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Late last week, the Yankees decided to swap out Escarra for Sanchez as their backup catcher behind Wells. In a perfect world, the team could employ Wells as its starting catcher and not bat an eye, but he’s hitting just .166 with four home runs and seven RBIs through 47 games, so that has forced Boone to find unique ways to get production from this position.

That task will fall on the shoulders of Escarra and Sanchez now, but what if the team shifted Rice to his native catcher position? While Rice has been used primarily as a first baseman or designated hitter early in his career in the majors, he came up through New York’s farm system as a catcher, and he only didn’t play there because of the presence of Wells.

Now that Wells is on the injured list, Rice could conceivably help fill in for him during his absence. However, Boone didn’t seem all that receptive to the move, instead revealing that, while things could change down the line, Rice isn’t going to be playing catcher for the Yankees in the foreseeable future.

“Boone did not close the door on Ben Rice, the Yankees’ best hitter this season, getting starts at catcher this season before adding, ‘it’s not on the board right now,'” Jorge Castillo of ESPN wrote.

Should the Yankees Use Ben Rice at Catcher?

Rice has been playing at such a high level this season that New York doesn’t really want to mess anything up. So far this season, Rice is hitting .305 with 18 home runs and 45 RBIs, which has made him the team’s best hitter (even better than Aaron Judge). Moving Rice to the catcher position could add another item to his plate that he currently doesn’t need to worry about.

It would certainly help the Yankees if Rice could play at the catcher position, as it could help keep a struggling Escarra or an unproven Sanchez out of the lineup on a fairly regular basis. For the time being, though, Rice is focusing on what has worked for him to this point in the season, and he will aim to help his squad get back in the win column against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.