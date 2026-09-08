The New York Yankees finally activated star outfielder Aaron Judge from the injured list ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium.

Judge had been on the injured list since early June due to a right rib stress fracture. He returned from the IL without going on a rehab assignment.

Before Tuesday’s game against the Rockies, Yankees manager Aaron Boone commented on Judge’s return from the IL.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Makes Aaron Judge Statement Before Rockies Game

Via Talkin’ Yanks on X: Aaron Boone says Yankees fans should expect Aaron Judge to be eased back in and be subbed out early in some games before playing a full nine innings

Since Judge didn’t go on a rehab assignment, it appears he will be essentially rehabbing with the big-league team.

It makes sense why the Yankees prefer to have Judge back as soon as possible, even if it means he can’t play all nine innings right away.

As it stands, New York has just a two-game lead over Boston for the top American League Wild Card spot. Assuming the top two Wild Card teams end up being the Yankees and Red Sox, the top seed between the two AL East rivals will host the other in a best-of-three Wild Card series in the postseason.

Also, the Yankees are just four games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East. While New York most likely won’t overtake that first-place spot, a strong finish to the season could lead to the Yankees reclaiming the division lead.

Essentially, the Yankees need all the help they can get over the final month of the season. Even if Judge cannot play full games right away, having his bat in the lineup could lead to several more wins for the Yankees, which could prove vital at the end of the season.

Before landing on the injured list, Judge slashed .248/.375/.533 with 17 home runs and 38 RBI over 59 games this season.

New York Yankees Right Now

The Yankees have won six of their last 20 games. They are coming off a 2-1 series loss to the San Diego Padres.

Game 1 of the series between New York and Colorado is slated to begin at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.