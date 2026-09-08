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New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Makes Aaron Judge Statement Before Rockies Game

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New York Yankees v Seattle Mariners
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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 31: Manager Aaron Boone #17 and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees talk during batting practice before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 31, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees finally activated star outfielder Aaron Judge from the injured list ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium.

Judge had been on the injured list since early June due to a right rib stress fracture. He returned from the IL without going on a rehab assignment.

Before Tuesday’s game against the Rockies, Yankees manager Aaron Boone commented on Judge’s return from the IL.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Makes Aaron Judge Statement Before Rockies Game

New York Yankees v Chicago White Sox
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 28: Aaron Judge #99 and manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees look on against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on August 28, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Via Talkin’ Yanks on X: Aaron Boone says Yankees fans should expect Aaron Judge to be eased back in and be subbed out early in some games before playing a full nine innings

Since Judge didn’t go on a rehab assignment, it appears he will be essentially rehabbing with the big-league team.

It makes sense why the Yankees prefer to have Judge back as soon as possible, even if it means he can’t play all nine innings right away.

New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 01: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the bench during the third inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 01, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

As it stands, New York has just a two-game lead over Boston for the top American League Wild Card spot. Assuming the top two Wild Card teams end up being the Yankees and Red Sox, the top seed between the two AL East rivals will host the other in a best-of-three Wild Card series in the postseason.

Also, the Yankees are just four games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East. While New York most likely won’t overtake that first-place spot, a strong finish to the season could lead to the Yankees reclaiming the division lead.

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 29: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on during the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on August 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Essentially, the Yankees need all the help they can get over the final month of the season. Even if Judge cannot play full games right away, having his bat in the lineup could lead to several more wins for the Yankees, which could prove vital at the end of the season.

Before landing on the injured list, Judge slashed .248/.375/.533 with 17 home runs and 38 RBI over 59 games this season.

New York Yankees Right Now

New York Yankees v San Diego Padres
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 06: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees celebrates scoring with Jasson Dominguez in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 06, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

The Yankees have won six of their last 20 games. They are coming off a 2-1 series loss to the San Diego Padres.

Game 1 of the series between New York and Colorado is slated to begin at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Makes Aaron Judge Statement Before Rockies Game

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