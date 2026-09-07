New York Yankees Reveal Aaron Judge News Before Rockies Series

After having the day off on Monday, the New York Yankees will begin a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night.

Before Tuesday’s game, news regarding outfielder Aaron Judge emerged.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge Takes Batting Practice Before Rockies Series

Getty ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 01: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the bench during the third inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 01, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Judge, who has been on the injured list since early June due to a right rib fracture, took a major step toward returning from the IL.

The outfielder took batting practice at Yankee Stadium on Monday, according to MLB Network.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone recently said that Judge is “close to the endgame of being ready to play,” according to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch.

Judge said he hopes to return without going on a minor-league rehab assignment. If that is the case, he could be activated as soon as this upcoming homestand.

New York Yankees Close To Getting Aaron Judge Back

Getty ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 31: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 31, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Yankees will wrap up their three-game series against the Rockies on Thursday. Then, the Yankees will host the New York Mets for a three-game set over the weekend.

Getting Judge back as soon as possible could end up being crucial for New York. While the Yankees are sitting comfortably in a playoff spot, they have just a 2 1/2-game lead over the Boston Red Sox for the top AL Wild Card spot and are four games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the AL East.

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 17: Aaron Judge #99 looks on during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Before landing on the IL, Judge slashed .248/.375/.533 with 17 home runs and 38 RBI over 59 games this season.

Throughout his big-league career, Judge has won three AL MVP awards while slashing .291/.411/.611 with 385 home runs and 868 RBI over 1,204 games.

UPDATE: The Yankees activated Judge from the IL on Monday night, the team announced.

New York Yankees Right Now

Getty SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 04: Cody Bellinger #35 congratulates Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees after his solo homerun during the third inning of a game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 04, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Yankees have won six of their last 10 games. They are coming off a 2-1 series loss to the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Before the Padres series, the Yankees won two of three games against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.

Getty SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 04: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees fields a grounder throws out Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres during the third inning of a game at Petco Park on September 04, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Game 1 of the series between the Yankees and Rockies is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Cam Schlittler will start for New York on Tuesday. Gabriel Hughes is slated to start for the Rockies.