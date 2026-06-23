Yankees Manager Takes Aim at Jazz Chisholm Jr. After Recent Antics

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone isn’t pleased that Jazz Chisholm Jr. was playing second base with a lollipop in his mouth.

With the Yankees trailing 4-1 in the fifth inning, Chisholm was seen having a lollipop in his mouth, which the commentators thought was odd. Many Yankees fans also blasted Chisholm for his antics.

Not only were Yankees fans annoyed, but manager Aaron Boone wasn’t pleased, as he said that it pissed him off.

“That pisses me off. I didn’t know about it until after the game. So, he and I talked about that. That won’t be going on (anymore). I’m not on that,” Boone said to Talkin’ Yanks.

It’s a clear message from Boone to Chisholm, as the Yankees’ starting second baseman won’t be playing with a lollipop again.

It’s also a health risk, as Chisholm has something in his mouth while he’s playing. So, the Yankees are lucky that nothing serious happened to him.

Yankees Fans Rip Chisholm for Antics

After a video of Chisholm playing with a lollipop in his mouth went viral, Yankees fans weren’t pleased about it.

“This is embarrassing. I wonder what George Steinbrenner would think about it,” a fan wrote.

“This is one of the most unlikable dudes in the show,” a fan added.

“Is things like this that are gonna make us a laughingstock. This is sad man what happened to my yankees,” a fan wrote.

“He looks unprofessional,” a fan added.

The focus now for the Yankees and Chisholm is just on playing baseball and helping the team win. However, many fans would like to see Chisholm be off the roster soon.

“Guy has been a clown since day 1. Least he’s stayed true,” a fan wrote.

“George would have fired him at the end of the inning,” a fan added.

“They made Johnny Damon cut his hair and shave,” a fan wrote.

“Can we get this guy off the team..,” a fan added.

Chisholm is hitting .226 with 11 home runs and 31 RBIs this season.

Yankees Lose 3 Games in a Row

New York suffered a 5-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Monday in the series opener, which was their third-straight loss.

The Yankees started Gerrit Cole, who struggled as he allowed a season-high 5 runs in 4.1 innings.

“I sure made a handful of mistakes there. … But they hit a good amount of good pitches. But we just weren’t able to respond with the type of quality pitches to get out of those situations from the extra pressure they put on us,” Cole said postgame. … “The reality is, it’s not the try-hard league. It’s the get-it-done league, and we just didn’t get it done tonight.”

With the loss, the Yankees fell to 46-31, but remain in the top spot in the AL East. New York is 2 games up on the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Yankees will look to even up the series against the Tigers on Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. ET.