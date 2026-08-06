New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Drops Blunt Quote After Loss to Cardinals

The New York Yankees lost to the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night, completing the three-game series. St. Louis won the first game 13-7, and New York won the second 2-0.

In the finale, the Yankees went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position. Manager Aaron Boone dropped a blunt quote on the team’s inability to come through in big situations during the game.

Aaron Boone Drops Blunt Quote After Yankees’ Loss to Cardinals

“We got to get it done. We got to come through in those situations,” Boone said (via YES Network). “Like the opportunities tonight. Had a lot of chances, felt like baserunners every inning, but we got to be able to deliver, and we haven’t done that enough.”

The game remained scoreless through the first four innings. The Cardinals scored all three of their runs in the top of the fifth, as JJ Wetherholt hit a two-run double and Ivan Herrera followed with an RBI double.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth to put the Yankees on the board.

Will Warren made the start for the Yankees. He allowed three earned runs on seven hits and one walk with five strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings.

Paul Blackburn threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Kervin Castro and Tim Hill each threw a scoreless inning.

For St. Louis, Andrew Pallante earned the win after allowing one run on three hits and three walks with four strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings. George Soriano, Justin Bruihl, Ryne Stanek and Riley O’Brien combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief.

New York Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are off on Thursday. After that, the team will host the Atlanta Braves for a three-game series this weekend.

New York owns the first American League Wild Card spot. The team is just one game ahead of the second Wild Card team, the Boston Red Sox. As for the division standings, the Yankees are 4 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.