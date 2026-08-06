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New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Drops Blunt Quote After Loss to Cardinals

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 30: Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on March 30, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees lost to the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night, completing the three-game series. St. Louis won the first game 13-7, and New York won the second 2-0.

In the finale, the Yankees went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position. Manager Aaron Boone dropped a blunt quote on the team’s inability to come through in big situations during the game.

Aaron Boone Drops Blunt Quote After Yankees’ Loss to Cardinals

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GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 29: Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

“We got to get it done. We got to come through in those situations,” Boone said (via YES Network). “Like the opportunities tonight. Had a lot of chances, felt like baserunners every inning, but we got to be able to deliver, and we haven’t done that enough.”

The game remained scoreless through the first four innings. The Cardinals scored all three of their runs in the top of the fifth, as JJ Wetherholt hit a two-run double and Ivan Herrera followed with an RBI double.

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GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 05: JJ Wetherholt #26 of the St. Louis Cardinals reacts to a 2-run RBI double during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 05, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Jazz Chisholm Jr. walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth to put the Yankees on the board.

Will Warren made the start for the Yankees. He allowed three earned runs on seven hits and one walk with five strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings.

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GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 05: Will Warren #29 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 05, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Paul Blackburn threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Kervin Castro and Tim Hill each threw a scoreless inning.

For St. Louis, Andrew Pallante earned the win after allowing one run on three hits and three walks with four strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings. George Soriano, Justin Bruihl, Ryne Stanek and Riley O’Brien combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief.

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GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 04: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammates after the ninth inning of his MLB debut against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 04, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 2-0. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Yankees are off on Thursday. After that, the team will host the Atlanta Braves for a three-game series this weekend.

New York owns the first American League Wild Card spot. The team is just one game ahead of the second Wild Card team, the Boston Red Sox. As for the division standings, the Yankees are 4 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Drops Blunt Quote After Loss to Cardinals

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