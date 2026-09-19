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New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Made Bold Ben Rice Prediction That Actually Came True

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 07: Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees reacts after his ninth inning game tying RBI single against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium on August 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Designated hitter Ben Rice hit his 39th home run of the season as the New York Yankees beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-2 at Chase Field in Phoenix on Friday night.

Following the win, Yankees manager Aaron Boone claimed he predicted Rice would hit 39 home runs this year.

New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Made Bold Ben Rice Prediction That Came True

New York Yankees v Chicago White Sox
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 29: Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees speaks to media prior to the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on August 29, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Getty Images)

“Thirty-nine [home runs] was my prediction. I swear. So I’m hoping he goes sailing on by that,” Boone said. He’s been great. You look up at his numbers, and it’s an elite season. Really here of late, over the last three or four weeks, after a little bit of a lull there, he’s found his stride again. I feel like he’s having great at-bats every night.”

Rice, 27, is having the best season of his young career. He made his first career All-Star Game this season and has posted 3.6 bWAR and an .897 OPS with 39 home runs and 94 RBI over 146 games.

New York Yankees v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 18: Ben Rice #22 celebrates with Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees after hitting a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Chase Field on September 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Rice was asked if he knew about Boone’s preseason prediction after the win.

“Yeah, he said something in spring training I feel like. ‘We really want you to get out there and hit 39 [home runs] for us.’ So I know what he was doing,” Rice said. “He was trying to get under my skin a little bit. He likes to short you one short you two of maybe what your goal would be.”

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New York Yankees v Minnesota Twins
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 14: Members of the New York Yankees celebrate clinching a berth in the playoffs after defeating the Minnesota Twins 8-3 at Target Field on September 14, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Yankees’ record improved to 89-64 after Friday’s win over the Diamondbacks.

New York has a 5 1/2-game lead over the Boston Red Sox for the top Wild Card spot.

New York Yankees v Minnesota Twins
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 15: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees celebrates with Cody Bellinger #35 after scoring a run against the Minnesota Twins during the ninth inning of the game at Target Field on September 15, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

In the division standings, New York is four games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the AL East.

Next, the Yankees are slated to play the Diamondbacks at 8:10 p.m. EDT on Saturday. The series will wrap up on Sunday afternoon.

The Yankees will finish the season by hosting the Tampa Bay Rays for four games, and then the Baltimore Orioles for three games.

If the standings hold up, the Yankees will host the Red Sox in the Wild Card round.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Made Bold Ben Rice Prediction That Actually Came True

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