Aaron Boone Announces Tough Decision on Yankees’ Cam Schlittler

Cam Schlittler made his final start for the New York Yankees before the All-Star break on Saturday, completing 6.2 innings while allowing four hits, two earned runs, and striking out six batters in a 4-2 win over the Washington Nationals.

Many expected Schlittler, who earned an All-Star Game selection to represent the American League, to pitch in a limited role on Tuesday night.

However, Yankees manager Aaron Boone and Schlittler announced a tough decision Sunday morning.

Schlittler Won’t Pitch at All-Star Game

Boone revealed that Schlittler will not pitch Tuesday night for the AL, making him the latest pitcher to decline pitching in the game.

Schlittler informed Boone of the decision after feeling “apprehensive” during a between-start throwing session. He will still attend the All-Star festivities, however.

Cam Schlittler informed Aaron Boone that he won’t pitch in the All-Star Game, though he’ll still attend. Schlittler is fine physically, he just feels “apprehensive” about pitching with intensity on a between-start throw day, per @GaryHPhillips. pic.twitter.com/iupAyAi7dS — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 12, 2026

Schlittler’s 2026 Campaign

Schlittler, 25, is having a tremendous first half of the 2026 MLB season and currently leads MLB with a 2.05 ERA through 20 starts.

He’s 9-5 overall, has pitched 118.2 innings, and recorded 137 strikeouts with a 0.944 WHIP.

He’s been the one consistent piece in a Yankees rotation that has battled a number of injuries throughout the season, from Gerrit Cole’s early-season absence to the team’s current losses of Max Fried, Luis Gil, Carlos Rodón, and Clarke Schmidt.

Yankees Upcoming Schedule

The Yankees will close out their series against the Nationals on Sunday with Will Warren on the mound.

After that, they’ll enter the All-Star break and won’t play again until next Friday, when they open the second half of the season at home in the Bronx against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Schlittler could ultimately draw that Friday start after a full pitching cycle off, but that decision and how Boone plans to structure his rotation for the second half remain undecided.