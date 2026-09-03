Aaron Boone Ejected for Small Reason in Yankees Win Over Angels

Aaron Boone’s fire doesn’t turn off just because things are going well for the New York Yankees.

On Wednesday night, the Yanks scored five runs in the top of the 10th inning to take a commanding lead over the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. Despite that, Boone found a way to get ejected from the game during the first batter in the bottom of the 10th.

The ejection marked Boone’s fifth of the season, and he was joined in the immediate aftermath by pitching coach Matt Blake, who was also tossed just a few seconds after Boone.

They could go to the clubhouse and chuckle about it afterward, because the Yankees held on to win 6-3, a rare extra innings win for the Yanks.

Still, it was quite the time for Boone to get tossed. After an exciting top half to start extra innings, Boone hardly wasted any time getting into the fray himself.

Why Was Aaron Boone Ejected?

Boone got ejected on Wednesday night for arguing a check-swing call.

With a 1-2 count on Angels hitter Vaughn Grissom, Yankees reliever Michael Fulmer threw an enticing pitch out of the strike zone.

Grissom began to offer, then stopped his swing partway.

The check swing rule is always tricky, but Grissom certainly came close to going around. If it had been called a strike, it would’ve been tough to argue too much:

Aaron Boone has been ejected in the 10th inning for arguing a checked-swing call.pic.twitter.com/RiC7T4prdd — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 3, 2026

As often happens in these situations, the camera isn’t immediately on Boone, but it quickly becomes clear that something is happening, and we see Boone storm out of the dugout to argue with the first-base umpire, who is the one that ruled that Grissom didn’t swing.

Boone certainly got out the words he wanted to share, although he has had more emphatic arguments than this one, too.

Late in the above clip, you can also see the moment when the pitching coach Blake was ejected. He was still sitting in the dugout and must’ve had a strong voice to get his point made enough to get thrown out of the game, too.

Was Aaron Boone Right?

It’s really hard for umpires to get check swing calls correct. A side angle of Grissom’s attempt, though, certainly looks like he went further than the midpoint that determines the call.

Here’s that view, shared by Talkin’ Yanks with their thoughts on the matter:

Umpire missed a clear swing call and ejected Aaron Boone for arguing it pic.twitter.com/z07MAu9Ghk — Talkin’ Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 3, 2026

Boone surely would’ve watched that back and felt validated in his complaint.

In this way, Boone is a bit old school. Very few managers get into arguments like they used to, but Boone isn’t shy about letting his feelings be known. He’ll certainly take a victory for the Yankees even if it means he was ejected and didn’t quite get to see the finish. A win is a win, and a little chance to let off some steam had to feel decent alongside the victory.