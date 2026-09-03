Yankees Reverse Trend With Unprecedented 5-Run Inning

The New York Yankees and extra innings have not been friends this season.

On Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, though, the Yanks found a gear they have rarely shown all season.

A Yankees team that has struggled to win games once they go beyond nine innings had an emphatic top of the 10th inning on the road and held on to win over the Angels, 6-3.

It’s exactly the kind of confidence-boosting victory that can help propel the Yankees to a strong September, which is certainly needed as they try to chase down the top of the AL East Division, which is currently held by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Yankees Extra Innings Record

The Yankees entered Wednesday night’s game with a 3-9 record in extra innings.

Simple math, of course — they’re now 4-9 in such scenarios.

This was a particularly entertaining brand of 10th-inning outcome. The game entered extras tied 1-1. Then the Yankees scored five runs in the top of the 10th, an outburst at just the right time.

The fact that they gave two runs back in the bottom of the 10th didn’t matter, because the offense had already gotten the job done in the top half.

The Angels fell to 4-13 in extra innings games this season, but it’s more logical that a bad team like the Angels would have such a struggle. The Yankees’ extra innings problems didn’t add up with the overall caliber of their team, and they’ve started to turn it around a bit.

How Yankees Beat Angels in Extra Innings

The top of the 10th inning started quietly enough: Spencer Jones struck out against new Angels reliever Luke Murphy.

Amed Rosario was the bonus runner on second base, and he stood there while Jones struck out, but then things started moving.

Jose Caballero singled to set up first-and-third, and then Jazz Chisholm walked to load the bases.

New guy Luis Garcia Jr. couldn’t deliver, popping out on the infield for the second out with still no runs in and the bases loaded.

Austin Wells came through, though, a single to right field bringing home two runs. Then it was Cody Bellinger with an RBI single of his own, and Trent Grisham added a third consecutive single to bring home a run.

Ben Rice capped it off, yet another run-scoring single, and the Yankees were up 6-1.

The Yankees with 2 outs in the 10th: Wells 2-RBI single

Bellinger RBI single

Grisham RBI single

Rice RBI single WHO ARE THESE EXTRA INNINGS YANKEES pic.twitter.com/W7bg8XAUVE — AT (@BaseballWRLD_) September 3, 2026

Rosario, after beginning the inning on second base, got to the plate, a rarity in extras, but he flew out on a well-hit ball to left to end the frame.

Michael Fulmer came into the game and allowed a two-run homer out of the Yankees bullpen, which came after Aaron Boone was ejected, but it didn’t matter in the end.

The Yankees, for one of just a handful of times this year, got to celebrate a win that came in a double-digit inning.