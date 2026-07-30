Aaron Boone Grows Frustrated Over Giancarlo Stanton’s Injury Timeline

As the MLB trade deadline approaches on August 3, the New York Yankees are beginning to search for options to fill the hole of their current injured superstars.

Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, and Carlos Rodón are several of Yankees down with injuries.

Stanton’s return has been weary since he hit the injured list at the end of April with a calf strain, and manager Aaron Boone is beginning to grow frustrated with his return timeline.

New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone is Frustrated With Reporters Asking About When Giancarlo Stanton Will Return

Both Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton joined the New York Yankees on their roadtrip to face the Chicago White Sox this week. Ahead of their game on July 29, manager Aaron Boone was asked about what the delay is on Stanton’s injury.

“He just needs to get to a level intensity-wise with the running,” Boone said of Stanton. “So, you don’t need to keep asking me. He’s running. When it gets really close to like, ‘OK, he’s getting close to being in a game’ or something, we’ll let you in. It’s not there yet.”

Per Yankees beat writer Gary Phillips, the Yankees initially hoped that Stanton would not need to go on the IL because of his calf injury. However, that was three months ago and two calf strains later.

While the Yankees never listed what grade Stanton’s calf strain is, it was presumed to be a minor injury or a Grade 1 strain.

In the lastest update on the Stanton’s progression, Boone said Stanton has undergone PRP injections to speed up healing, but their is no return timetable.

“[Stanton] has resumed outdoor running and undergone several PRP injections to speed healing,” per the Yankees injured and transaction list. “Not yet running bases. No timeline for a rehab assignment. ‘Continuing with his running progression’ and performing strength exercises in weight room as of July 27, manager Aaron Boone said.”

In the 24 games Stanton played with the Yankees this season, he’s slashing .256/.302/.442 with three home runs and 14 RBIs.

Yankees Fans Give Credit to Aaron Boone For Management Despite Injuries of Superstars

The New York Yankees are 11-4 in their last 15 games without Cody Bellinger, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton. Many fans were beginning to lose hope when their captain hit the IL on June 5 with an unknown return timeline.

However, their mindsets have shifted following their recent success after the All-Star break concluded.

“What Aaron Boone is doing with a Yankee team missing Judge/Stanton/Bellinger is simply amazing and needs to be talked about more,” The Yankees Report wrote on X. “There seems to be a next man up mentality similar to 2019.”

“You guys know I’m not the biggest Boone guy but the #Yankees are 11-4 in their last 15 games,” Podcast Host @Christian_NYYST wrote on X. “No Judge, no Stanton, no Bellinger, no Rodon. Max Fried rehabbing at the MLB level. Somehow with smoke and mirrors they’re just two games out of first place and remain the second best team in the American League and the top Wild Card by five games. As much as we want to blame him for the Boone Swoon he deserves at least some of the credit for keeping this thing together. Fair is fair.”

The Yankees continue their four-game series against the Chicago White Sox tomorrow at 2:10 P.M. EST.