New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Gets Honest About the Chicago White Sox Amid Series

The New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox are in the midst of a three-game series.

This year has been a turning point for the White Sox.

Now, New York is looking to defend its territory against the rising franchise.

Yankees’ Aaron Boone Shares What Concerns Him About the White Sox

As reported by YES Network via X, manager Aaron Boone sat down with the media to share his thoughts on Chicago.

When asked about his concerns regarding the ballclub, he was to the point.

“The emergence of some of their really good, young players. We saw Colson Montgomery last year. We saw [Kyle] Teel last year. I think he’s playing in rehab now and on his way back,” said Boone.

He added, “We’ve started to see some of their young players start to emerge. We’ve heard about some of the pitching that’s coming for them. We’ve seen [Sean] Burke and Davis Martin, and them seemingly taking another step. And then some of the support pieces that they’ve added have been really good…”

The difference between the White Sox this year and in previous years is striking.

They carry more confidence and consistency.

Yankees Right Now

As New York takes on its next matchup against Chicago, pressure is on to defend Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees are now leading the American League East 4-27 overall.

The Tampa Bay Rays (41-30) trail, followed by the Toronto Blue Jays (35-38), the Baltimore Orioles (34-40) and the Boston Red Sox (29-41).

Over the weekend, New York defeated the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, giving them a bit of an edge as they entered this series.

Once they wrap up against the White Sox, they will be hosting the Cincinnati Reds.

Overall, considering how many stars are sitting on the injured list right now, New York has been faring quite well.

Several key players, namely Ben Rice, have been stepping up at the plate and capitalizing on this glaring opportunity to prove themselves.

Reeling in a clean sweep on this series would push the Yankees further up in the MLB standings.

Right now, they’re fourth overall, behind the Milwaukee Brewers, the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers at No. 1.

White Sox Right Now

On Tuesday, Chicago faced a brutal 12-2 loss to New York.

Wednesday night is an opportunity for them to redeem themselves.

At the time of this writing, the White Sox are leading their division — the American League Central — 38-33 overall.

The Cleveland Guardians are right behind them at 39-34 overall.

Compared to Chicago’s dreadful performances over the years, this season has been a remarkable turnaround. They’re looking to continue this high level of momentum at Yankee Stadium.

When the Yankees-White Sox series concludes, Chicago will then take on the Detroit Tigers.

The set will kick off on Friday, June 19, at 6:40 p.m. ET.

It will be held at Comerica Park, home of the Detroit Tigers.