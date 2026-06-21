Yankees’ Aaron Boone Drops Honest Quote on Young Outfielder

The New York Yankees are navigating an outfield picture shaped almost entirely by injuries right now. Aaron Judge remains sidelined with a fractured right rib. Trent Grisham is out with a right hamstring strain. The opportunities that have opened up have fallen to Jasson Dominguez, who is learning an entirely new position on the fly.

Dominguez came up as a center fielder in the minors. He has now been thrust into right field at the major league level, a transition that comes with real growing pains. He overran a liner Friday in The Bronx, though he made the catch. On Saturday, he made a strong play on a J.J. Bleday liner but rushed a throw to second that prevented a potential inning-ending double play.

Through it all, Dominguez has been candid about where he stands in the process.

What Dominguez Said

Dominguez admitted he rushed Saturday’s throw, but he was clear that the position itself feels more comfortable than the one he played in left field earlier in his career.

“I want to be able to play as much as I can and I can give them more places to use me,” Dominguez said. “I’m still learning, but I know you have to be able to do different things in the majors to get an opportunity, especially on this team. I just want to help.”

That mindset matters given how limited his actual experience at the position is. Dominguez started just one game in right with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre back in 2024 and only three times at the level this season before being thrust into a starting role in the Bronx.

Boone and Rojas Weigh In

Manager Aaron Boone has been encouraged by what he has seen so far, even while acknowledging the rough edges that come with learning a new position at the highest level.

“You see his speed come into play,” Boone said. “Overall, he’s played pretty well. It’s early. He’s still a work in progress there.”

Outfield instructor Luis Rojas has echoed that confidence, pointing to Dominguez’s tools as reasons to believe the transition will smooth out with more reps. Rojas specifically noted that Yankee Stadium’s right field plays differently than most ballparks around the league, adding another layer of difficulty to an already unfamiliar assignment.

The Added Challenge for the Yankees

Dominguez has been direct about the difference between learning a new position in the minors versus doing it in the major leagues, where the margin for error shrinks considerably.

“There’s less room for error here,” Dominguez said. “It’s very important to make all the plays. But I think I can do it here.”

Final Word for the Yankees

Jasson Dominguez is learning a new position in the middle of the season, and so far, he has approached it with the right mindset. The mistakes are part of the process.

Right field will not feel fully natural overnight. But based on what Dominguez, Boone, and Rojas are all saying, the early signs are encouraging.