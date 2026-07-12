Aaron Boone Makes Bold Statement As New York Yankees Head Into All-Star Break

On Sunday, the New York Yankees completed a three-game sweep over the Washington Nationals.

They won by a score of 5-3.

After a tough stretch, the Yankees are heading into the All-Star break on a good note.

Aaron Boone Makes Bold Statement

After the game, manager Aaron Boone made a bold statement when he met with the media (via YES Network).

Boone: “We’re in July. We got a long ways to go in this. Like I said before the game, we’ve put ourselves in position to have a really special season. That’s all to this point… We’ll use this time obviously to rest and recover and come ready to play for everything in the second half.”

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Boone is in his ninth season at the helm.

The Yankees reached the World Series in 2024.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees will head into the All-Star break as the second-place team in the American League East with a 54-42 record in 96 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 31-22 in 53 games on the road).

Currently, the Yankees are 3.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays (who are in first).

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying on Sunday:

Randy Wilkins: “We can put that swoon talk to bed. The Yankees just went 5-2 on their road trip and end the first half on a four game winning streak. You’re going to have bad stretches with real frustrating play. They weren’t collapsing. And they responded well especially with the injuries.”

Talkin’ Baseball: “Yankees sweep the Nationals! They came from behind in the eighth or ninth inning of each game to get the win”

ESPN Insights: “The Yankees swept their way into the All-Star break in historic fashion! It’s their 2nd series sweep of 3+ games after trailing in the 8th inning or later in every game (via Elias Sports Bureau). The first came back in May 1910, when the then HIghlanders had three straight walk-offs vs the Cleveland Naps 🤯”