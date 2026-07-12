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Aaron Boone Makes Bold Statement As New York Yankees Head Into All-Star Break

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 19: Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Houston Astros in game one of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 19, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees completed a three-game sweep over the Washington Nationals.

They won by a score of 5-3.

After a tough stretch, the Yankees are heading into the All-Star break on a good note.

Aaron Boone Makes Bold Statement

GettyManager of the New York Yankees Aaron Boone argues with home plate umpire umpire Adam Hamari after ejecting Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on June 28, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

After the game, manager Aaron Boone made a bold statement when he met with the media (via YES Network).

Boone: “We’re in July. We got a long ways to go in this. Like I said before the game, we’ve put ourselves in position to have a really special season. That’s all to this point… We’ll use this time obviously to rest and recover and come ready to play for everything in the second half.”

Boone is in his ninth season at the helm.

The Yankees reached the World Series in 2024.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyBen Rice #22 of the New York Yankees advances to third base after hitting a two-run triple against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Nationals Park on July 12, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The Yankees will head into the All-Star break as the second-place team in the American League East with a 54-42 record in 96 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 31-22 in 53 games on the road).

Currently, the Yankees are 3.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays (who are in first).

Social Media Reacts

GettyPaul Blackburn #58 and Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees celebrate after the final out of the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 12, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Here’s what people were saying on Sunday:

Randy Wilkins: “We can put that swoon talk to bed. The Yankees just went 5-2 on their road trip and end the first half on a four game winning streak. You’re going to have bad stretches with real frustrating play. They weren’t collapsing. And they responded well especially with the injuries.”

Talkin’ Baseball: “Yankees sweep the Nationals! They came from behind in the eighth or ninth inning of each game to get the win”

ESPN Insights: “The Yankees swept their way into the All-Star break in historic fashion! It’s their 2nd series sweep of 3+ games after trailing in the 8th inning or later in every game (via Elias Sports Bureau). The first came back in May 1910, when the then HIghlanders had three straight walk-offs vs the Cleveland Naps 🤯”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Aaron Boone Makes Bold Statement As New York Yankees Head Into All-Star Break

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