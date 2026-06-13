Yankees Manager Sends Strong Message on Aroldis Chapman as Trade Rumors Heat Up

As speculation grows about a potential Yankees reunion with Aroldis Chapman, Aaron Boone made it clear that the events of 2022 aren’t standing in the way.

“I made the decision based on a lot of things and thought to leave him off, because that was the right thing to do for our club at the time.”

This incident stems from Chapman missing a workout right before the 2022 postseason. The left-hander was sent home for an unexcused absence, as the Yankees’ patience wore thin on his behavior. He had missed time earlier in the season when his left leg got infected while getting a tattoo.

“Chappy apologized, and really, it’s water under the bridge for me. I love Chappy; I have a really good relationship with him to this day. But the end of the ’22 season is what it was. He wasn’t there, and I made the decision that I didn’t think was best for him to come back at that point.”

Boone said Chapman stayed ready, but the Yankees manager never put him on either the ALDS or ALCS roster. The left-hander departed in free agency, but has since re-emerged as an elite closer with the club’s chief rival in Boston.

With the Red Sox limping to a last-place finish, they could deal Chapman at the deadline. The former Yankee said that he’d return to the Yankees, but on the condition that general manager Brian Cashman apologize to him.

Where Aroldis Chapman Fits in the Yankees Bullpen

If the Yankees decide to bring back Aroldis Chapman, there will have to be a smoothing-over period. While Boone says he has a good relationship with the flamethrowing lefty, his final year with the club left a sour taste.

The fit makes sense for the club, and they certainly know what to expect. The combination of David Bednar and Camilo Doval hasn’t quite worked out. While neither right-hander should be bumped from the bullpen, they could use some help.

Doval has a 5.47 ERA through 29 appearances, despite a 58.9% ground ball rate. He has a 20.0% home run per fly ball rate and a 58.4% strand rate. That suggests an issue with keeping the ball in the yard in key situations.

Bednar’s strikeout and walk rates are down compared to last season. He’s punched out 26.8% of hitters and walked 9.8%, which are solid numbers. But perhaps not

Advanced run prevention estimators predict better days for both Doval and Bednar. The two righties have a 3.07 and 3.02 xFIP for the season. Doval’s strand rate and Bednar’s BABIP allowed should improve with more appearances.

Adding Chapman to the bullpen gives the Yankees a ninth-inning stopper. With that inning settled, they should have no shortage of leverage arms in front of him to work with. Bednar and Fernando Cruz should serve as the bridge to Chapman.

Can the Yankees Land Aroldis Chapman?

The fit is obvious, and the issues between Aroldis Chapman and the club aren’t too problematic. But pulling off a trade is easier said than done.

However, Chapman is one of the most coveted relief arms on the market, should the Red Sox make him available. Since he’s on track to trigger a 2027 vesting option worth $13 million, the Yankees can expect him to be under contract for next season.

Just about every team still in the race will be inquiring about Chapman. As they get closer to the deadline, more teams should fall out of the postseason race. In theory, that should make it less costly to acquire the Future Hall of Famer as the final piece to a championship.

The Yankees should already have a strong idea of what Chapman could cost at the deadline. They acquired him in the 2016 season for a package of prospects. When New York wasn’t going to be competing for a postseason spot, they shipped the left-hander to the Cubs for Gleyber Torres.

It will be interesting to see what the Yankees do concerning Chapman. If they pursue the flamethrowing lefty, it’s a sign that they’ve moved on from that 2022 incident.