Former Yankees Reliever Says he Won’t Pitch for Team Unless he Receives Apology from Brian Cashman

The New York Yankees haven’t consummated a midseason trade with the rival Boston Red Sox in a dozen years, and if the Yankees want to break that streak by acquiring Aroldis Chapman, Brian Cashman is going to need to put in extra work.

Chapman opened up about why he feels Cashman owes him an apology and said he wouldn’t pitch for the Yankees unless their longtime general manager apologized to him.

Chapman, of course, spent two tours with the Yankees, starting in 2016 before serving as a Yankees reliever from 2017-22. He went 24-14 with a 2.94 ERA and 153 career saves in 315 games with the Yankees over seven seasons before he departed for the Kansas City Royals after the 2022 season.

Aroldis Chapman Feels Brian Cashman Owes him an Apology

Chapman is upset about how things were handled in his final days with the Yankees in 2022.

With the Red Sox in last place in the AL East, 13.5 games back of the Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays who are tied for first place, and Chapman pitching on an expiring contract, the reliever opened the door a crack for the Yankees to go get him.

“I’m in a position right now where I’m under contract and I don’t have any control over my contract,” Chapman told ESPN. “I don’t have any clauses or anything with any team, but [going to New York] would be something that, first of all, I would have to talk to the manager about. Sit down and talk and see what would happen.”

Four years ago, Chapman went 4-4 with a 4.46 ERA and nine saves, while missing time with a leg infection due to a tattoo mishap.

Clay Holmes usurped the Yankees closer role, and had 20 saves while helping the Yankees win 99 games. But Chapman was left off the team’s postseason roster after missing a mandatory team practice.

Chapman has two World Series titles, with the Chicago Cubs in 2016 and Texas Rangers in 2023 and has been great in the postseason (2.26 ERA, 11 saves) in his career. Plus, he has re-found his form and become one of the sport’s most dominant relievers pitching for Boston.

The 38-year-old is 5-4 with a 1.00 ERA and 45 saves in 87 appearances over two seasons. What’s more, Chapman has carved up the Yankees, with seven saves and one run allowed in 9 1/3 innings against his former team.

The Yankees Could use Aroldis Chapman in Their Bullpen

The Yankees and Red Sox haven’t completed an in-season trade since Kelly Johnson-for-Stephen Drew in 2014. But even if Cashman has to swallow his pride and apologize to Chapman, he should be willing to do so.

Chapman, who swore in the offseason he wouldn’t go back to the Yankees, seems almost resigned to being traded at this point, with the Red Sox eight games under .500 and 5.5 games out of the final AL playoff spot.

“Every day you see social media and also people in the press talking and commenting about it,” Chapman said. “I have no control. At the end of the day, I have no control over that, and I’m just focusing on being able to play, even though I’m not playing much right now. But I’m trying to focus on that, on trying to get the job done when it’s my turn.”

Yankees fans may scoff at Chapman coming back, since he surrendered crippling home runs in both the 2019 and 2020 playoffs. But the Yankees pen is full of question marks, especially with closer David Bednar sporting an unsightly 1.41 WHIP and mediocre 0.1 bWAR.

The Yankees will need to pay a premium in terms of prospects to get Chapman. But at the moment he’s the best-available reliever.

If the Yankees truly are all-in on bringing back a title for the first time in 17 years, an apology is a small price to pay.