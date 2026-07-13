Aaron Boone Provides Insight On Yankees Drafting Andy Pettitte’s Son

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone had plenty to say when it came to the Yankees drafting Andy Pettitte’s son Luke in the 8th round of the MLB Draft earlier today. The Yankees were coming off a series sweep against the Nationals, and Boone wasn’t aware the Yankees made the pick until during the postgame interaction with members of the Yankees media staff/personnel.

When notified of the selection, Boone responded, “We did? Oh yeah! Heck yeah! I’m fired up”, via Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News Sports. Boone further added that when it was mentioned if he could provide a “scouting report”, he stated, “big power, the TJS, and pretty good genes”, summarized Boone (via Gary Phillips). It’s no secret that there was lots to mention with the Yankees not only sweeping the Nationals ahead of this upcoming All-Star Break, but the fact that the Yankees selected the son of a former Yankee great who’s won multiple championships.

Andy Pettitte Serves Key Role With Current Yankees Team

Boone added that his relationship with Andy, who currently serves as a special advisor for the Yankees and has worked closely with the Yankees’ pitchers throughout the season over the last several years, has grown stronger. Boone stated that Andy’s become a real good friend now, and obviously he’s not here right now, but they know he’s around a lot and a big part of our staff and our culture”, said the Yankees manager.

Boone further mentioned getting to know Luke over the years in Pettitte’s role with the Yankees, even bringing up his Tommy John Surgery from the past year, which led him to become a full-time DH at Dallas Baptist University in 2026. Still, Boone was eager to mention how he’s “been getting to know Luke and his story”, as well as the impressiveness he was left with “raking in college this year despite the Tommy John Surgery”, stated Boone.

Boone then concluded the conversation by stating, “Looking forward to seeing his journey unfold. He’s a great kid. That’s great news”, stated Boone. The MLB Draft concluded today, with rounds 5-20 held. The Yankees made numerous selections after Pettitte in the 8th round, in which some of the more notable selections include outfielder Lee Garris from Maury High School in Virginia, shortstop William Cutshnall of Seneca High School in South Carolina, and Diego Castellanos from St Mary’s High School in California, to name a few.

Yankees Draft Has Been Mix Of Collegiate And Prep Players

The Yankees in total drafted eight pitchers and 12 hitters, with Pettitte being the lone two-way position player in this draft. They also drafted two catchers: Brendan Brock from the University of Oklahoma and Bear Harrison from Texas Tech. The Yankees will now navigate signing as many of their 20 selections as possible within the coming days and weeks ahead before the draft signing deadline, which is on Monday, July 27th at 5;00 PM ET.

One thing seems certain, though: the Yankees won’t have too much difficulty signing the younger Pettitte, as he looks to carry on the success and tradition of his father’s historic career in pinstripes, which brought him five World Series Championships with the team.