New York Yankees Select Franchise Legend’s Son in 2026 MLB Draft

BRONX, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 21: New York Yankee general manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media during a press conference at Yankee Stadium on December 21, 2022 in Bronx, New York. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 28: Andy Pettitte #46 of the New York Yankees celebrates after pitching his last game and defeating the Houston Astros 2-1 at Minute Maid Park on September 28, 2013 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
“Luke is a right-handed pitcher who posted a 3.19 ERA through 48 innings and 17 games across parts of his first two seasons at Dallas Baptist University. He relies on a low-90s fastball and a mid-80s slider. However, injuries — including Tommy John surgery — truncated his sophomore season and prevented him from pitching this past year.”
So, while Pettitte hasn’t been pitching, he turned to hitting instead, which he also found success doing. Greenspan also added (his hitting profile):
“So, as he worked his way back to the mound, Luke turned to hitting. In his junior season, Pettitte slashed .337/.403/.693 with 16 home runs and 48 RBIs as a full-time designated hitter.”
Andy Pettitte is a 5X World Series champion with the New York Yankees.
@GaryHPhillips wrote (via X): “The #Yankees selected Luke Pettitte in the 8th round of the MLB Draft. The two-way player is the son of franchise great Andy Pettitte. A righty unlike his dad, Luke blossomed as a DH for Dallas Baptist University after undergoing Tommy John surgery.”
Andy Pettitte’s Yankees Tenure
NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 21: Jorge Posada, Mariano Rivera, Derek Jeter, and Andy Pettitte of the New York Yankees pose on the pitchers mound after winning the last regular season game at Yankee Stadium 7-3 against the Baltimore Orioles on September 21, 2008 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees are playing their final season in the 85 year old ball park and plan on moving into the new Yankee Stadium across the street to start the 09 season. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Andy Pettitte spent 15 seasons in Pinstripes, which included two stints. However, across 521 starts, Pettitte earned three All-Star bids, five top-10 AL Cy Young finishes, and an ERA of 3.85 across his 18-year MLB career.
With the Yankees, he struck out 2020 batters in 2796+ innings and 438 total starts.
He was always known as a player who could really elevate the Yankees’ chances in the playoffs due to his strong moxy and presence on the mound, and not being scared of the big moments. He won an ALCS MVP with New York as well and was a staple in the rotation for several years.
The second day of the 2926 MLB Draft is rolling right along on Sunday afternoon. The New York Yankees have already drafted players such as Hunter Dietz, Sean Duncan, Bear Harrison, and Paul Gutierrez-Contreras.Around 2.00 p.m. on Sunday, in the 8th round (248th overall) of the 2026 MLB Draft, the Yankees selected Luke Pettitte.Luke Pettitte, […]
New York Yankees Select Franchise Legend’s Son in 2026 MLB Draft