Aaron Boone Reveals Reason For New York Yankees Sudden Lineup Change

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Cleveland Guardians (at home).

They lost by a score of 9-4.

Paul Goldschmidt finished with three hits (including one home run) and four RBI’s.

Aaron Boone Reveals Reason For Lineup Change

Goldschmidt had been initially listed as the team’s starting first baseman for Tuesday’s game.

However, he was changed to DH.

After the loss, manager Aaron Boone was asked for an explanation (via YES Network).

Boone: “His back was a little stiff today, so we kind of switched it… Wanted to keep him off the field a little bit.”

Despite the back issue, Goldschmidt clearly was feeling good enough to be the team’s top offensive player.

Social Media Reacts To Goldschmidt’s Big Night

Here’s what people were saying about Goldschmidt:

@RobBballHistory: “Paul Goldschmidt collected his 2,222nd career Hit, passing Hall of Famer Joe Kelley for 184th on the All Time Hit list.”

Max Mannis: “How soon is too soon to start the “Paul Goldschmidt should wear a Yankees hat on his Hall of Fame plaque” conversation”

John Jastremski: “Goldschmidt such a pro. Very wise to decision to bring both he & Rosario back…”

Just Baseball: “Paul Goldschmidt hits his 7th HR of the year to give the Yankees the lead! Goldy has a .274 AVG and a .904 OPS in his 2nd year with New York”

Katie Sharp: “Paul Goldschmidt entered Tuesday with a .714 slugging pct and 1.172 OPS vs left-handed pitchers this season. Both of those ranked 2nd in MLB among all players with 50+ PA vs LHP.”

Yankees After Tuesday’s Loss

The Yankees dropped to 36-24 in 60 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games (and 17-10 in 27 games at home).

Following Tuesday’s loss, the Yankees will host the Guardians for two more games on Wednesday and Thursday.