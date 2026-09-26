Yankees’ Aaron Boone Explains Surprise Anthony Volpe Decision

Anthony Volpe got his first look at third base in a major league game Friday night, and New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone offered a measured take on how it went.

Boone Breaks Down Volpe’s Experiment at Third

Volpe, now in his fourth big league season, saw time at third base for the first time in his career during Friday’s doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles. Boone didn’t have much action to evaluate, but he still found value in the experience. “Not a lot of action out there, but there’s something to be said for being in there and thinking through the situations and moving and setting up how you’re supposed to,” Boone said, according to SNY Yankees.

Boone also explained the reasoning behind giving Volpe the look now, with the regular season winding down. “We’ll see,” Boone said. “He’s worked a lot over there. He played a little bit down there in Triple-A so just because he didn’t get a ball in the game, I just wanted him moving around so we have some options.” Volpe echoed that mindset when discussing the transition himself. “Obviously you get prepared and that’s part of being a new fielder,” Volpe told the Associated Press. “No matter where you play, you got to anticipate and know what you got to do.”

How the Yankees Fared Against Baltimore

New York bounced back in strong fashion after an ugly 10-2 loss in the series opener earlier Friday, taking Game 2 by a score of 6-3. The second game stayed scoreless through the first four innings before the Yankees broke things open, scoring all six of their runs across the final three frames to secure the win.

The victory improved New York to 93-68 on the season, keeping the team in second place in the AL East. The Yankees currently sit ahead of the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore in the division standings while trailing the Tampa Bay Rays. New York has one more series remaining before the postseason begins, with the regular-season finale against the Orioles set for Sept. 27 at 3:20 p.m. ET.