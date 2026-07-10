Aaron Boone’s 3-Word Response to Yankees Reporter Goes Viral

The New York Yankees have been struggling mightily over the last two to three weeks, but on Thursday, they may have turned the tides.

New York erupted for 12 runs, marking their first time scoring more than five runs offensively since June 22, and they ended up winning the game 12-4.

While being interviewed postgame, Boone was asked about what sparked the offense, and his response to the reporter’s question went viral.

Aaron Boone Gives 3-Word Answer

“Spent so much time over the last couple weeks asking you about this offense. You’re opposing a guy that has been insanely tough on you throughout his career in [Drew] Rasmussen, and you knock him out in the third inning. Just what was it that sparked the offense?” the reporter asked.

Boone responded, “That’s baseball Suzyn.”

MLB World Reacts on Social Media

@DynastyDog01: “Just can’t stand him. Save that answer for when you get fired & are asked for a comment.”

@Leo__260: “This quote does not fit a team with a 300 million dollar payroll finally scoring more than 4 runs.”

@elduce83: “This is the only correct answer lol what do you expect him to say?”

@steppenwulfnyc: “Well played Aaron, well played.”

Yankees’ Upcoming Schedule

After splitting their four-game series against the Rays, the Yankees are currently 51-42 overall and sit 4.0 games back in the AL East behind Tampa Bay.

They enter a series beginning Friday against the Washington Nationals, which will be their final series before heading into a much-needed All-Star break after dropping 11 of their last 14 games.

When they return from the break, the Yankees will face an immediate test when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium, followed by a series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Injury Updates

Part of New York’s struggles have stemmed from the plethora of injuries they’ve endured.

They remain without superstar Aaron Judge, who suffered a stress fracture in his right rib and hasn’t returned since May 31, with no clear timeline for when he will rejoin the team.

They’re also without Giancarlo Stanton, Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, Luis Gil, and Clarke Schmidt, who are all currently on the injured list.