Yankees’ Aaron Boone Draws Criticism for Willson Contreras Comments

T

he New York Yankees have now dropped the first two games of the series at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox, losing 6-1.

However, the most viral moment of the game came in the fifth inning when Yankees pitcher Will Warren threw a pitch on a 3-2 count inside toward Willson Contreras.

This led to some exchanged words and the benches clearing briefly as Contreras seemed to believe it was intentional.

Benches clear in Yankees Red Sox after Willson Contreras took exception to Will Warren pitching inside pic.twitter.com/VSrkSFLWgv — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 27, 2026

Aaon Boone Takes Aim at Contreras

During the postgame, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked about the altercation that transpired and while he didn’t talk much about it, he did have some direct comments toward Contreras highlighting his batting stance and how he lets his “arms hang over the plate.”

“That’s what he does a lot,” Boone said. “I mean, his arms hang over the plate, so I don’t know where we’re supposed to go. I think there’s probably a method to what he’s doing … probably wants that, but obviously, nothing’s going on. We probably needed to do a better job of getting the ball in on him tonight. So the warnings and the barking seemed kind of ridiculous.”

“I think we all see how ridiculous it was, let’s just leave it alone.” Aaron Boone had enough after a few questions about Willson Contreras and the benches clearing. pic.twitter.com/ryHMmBECej — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 27, 2026

Boone Draws Criticism

Ultimately, many fans didn’t take a liking to Boone’s comments toward Contreras.

“What an embarrassing statement from Boone. Yankees clubhouse don’t take him seriously,” BigSteve89 said.

“His own guy caused the confrontation staring Contreras down after the bat flip on the walk. Contreras didn’t even look at him after the pitch,” Mayor_Mojo added.

“Sore loser dude just can’t admit that the Sox own him,” MFeeble42069 shared.

“Between Aaron Boone and Michael Kay the last two nights. It really shows how mentally soft some of these guys are when things don’t go how they want,” ScrantonRedSox posted.

Warren and Contreras Address the Exchange

“It’s part of the game. That’s it,” Contreras said postgame. “Many people can look at it in different ways. I look at it one way. It’s just part of the game.”

Warren explained that he was simply trying to make a pitch up and in and trying too be competitive.

“I’m trying to make a pitch up and in,” Warren said. “I’m making a pitch, being competitive. He said something, so I said something back. … I’m trying to get in the zone, and he’s playing games in the box.”