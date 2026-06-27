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Yankees’ Aaron Boone Draws Criticism for Willson Contreras Comments

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 19: Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Houston Astros in game one of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 19, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

T

he New York Yankees have now dropped the first two games of the series at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox, losing 6-1.

However, the most viral moment of the game came in the fifth inning when Yankees pitcher Will Warren threw a pitch on a 3-2 count inside toward Willson Contreras.

This led to some exchanged words and the benches clearing briefly as Contreras seemed to believe it was intentional. 

Aaon Boone Takes Aim at Contreras

During the postgame, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked about the altercation that transpired and while he didn’t talk much about it, he did have some direct comments toward Contreras highlighting his batting stance and how he lets his “arms hang over the plate.” 

“That’s what he does a lot,” Boone said. “I mean, his arms hang over the plate, so I don’t know where we’re supposed to go. I think there’s probably a method to what he’s doing … probably wants that,  but obviously, nothing’s going on. We probably needed to do a better job of getting the ball in on him tonight. So the warnings and the barking seemed kind of ridiculous.”

Boone Draws Criticism

Ultimately, many fans didn’t take a liking to Boone’s comments toward Contreras. 

“What an embarrassing statement from Boone. Yankees clubhouse don’t take him seriously,” BigSteve89 said. 

“His own guy caused the confrontation staring Contreras down after the bat flip on the walk. Contreras didn’t even look at him after the pitch,” Mayor_Mojo added. 

“Sore loser dude just can’t admit that the Sox own him,” MFeeble42069 shared. 

“Between Aaron Boone and Michael Kay the last two nights. It really shows how mentally soft some of these guys are when things don’t go how they want,” ScrantonRedSox posted.

Warren and Contreras Address the Exchange

“It’s part of the game. That’s it,” Contreras said postgame. “Many people can look at it in different ways. I look at it one way. It’s just part of the game.”

Warren explained that he was simply trying to make a pitch up and in and trying too be competitive. 

“I’m trying to make a pitch up and in,” Warren said. “I’m making a pitch, being competitive. He said something, so I said something back. … I’m trying to get in the zone, and he’s playing games in the box.” 

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Yankees’ Aaron Boone Draws Criticism for Willson Contreras Comments

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