New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Announces Update Before Astros Series Finale

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 25: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees warms up prior to the game against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on August 25, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)
The Astros won the first game of the series 9-7 on Tuesday. The Yankees won the second game 9-3 on Wednesday.
Ahead of Thursday’s game, injured Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge made a major announcement.
New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge Announces Update Before Astros Game
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 25: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees warms up prior to the game against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on August 25, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)
Aaron Judge said he hopes to return without a Minor League rehab stint.
“I didn’t rehab in ‘23 when I missed probably the same amount of time. Why waste at-bats? Why waste anything down in a Minor League game? I’ve been doing this for a while now, and I’ve got a sense of what I need to do on the field and how to manage it.”
Aaron Judge said he hopes to return without a Minor League rehab stint.
“I didn’t rehab in ‘23 when I missed probably the same amount of time. Why waste at-bats? Why waste anything down in a Minor League game? I’ve been doing this for a while now, and I’ve got a sense of what I
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 26: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on after 9-3 win against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on August 26, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
Aaron Judge has hit overhand BP once; today could be the second time. He said he doesn’t know when he’ll be cleared to face velocity, but he’ll see a mix of Trajekt, machine work and maybe facing rehabbing pitchers like Clarke Schmidt.
“I’m not really expecting it to take me too long to get the timing back.”
Aaron Judge has hit overhand BP once; today could be the second time. He said he doesn’t know when he’ll be cleared to face velocity, but he’ll see a mix of Trajekt, machine work and maybe facing rehabbing pitchers like Clarke Schmidt.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 09: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on during a game against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium on August 09, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Judge has been on the injured list since June 2 due to a right rib stress fracture.
The star outfielder has slashed .248/.375/.533 with 17 home runs and 38 RBI over 59 games this year.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 21: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 21, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Since making his MLB debut with the Yankees in 2016, Judge has won three MVP awards, five Silver Slugger Awards, Major League Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year. He is an eight-time All-Star.
The outfielder has posted 64.2 bWAR and a .291/.411/.611 slash line with 385 home runs and 868 RBI over his 11-year MLB career.
New York Yankees Right Now
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 26: Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates a two-run home run off the bat of Luis García Jr. #26 in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on August 26, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
The Yankees have won seven of their last 10 games.
New York owns the first American League Wild Card spot with a 75-57 record.
The club is 3 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Announces Update Before Astros Series Finale