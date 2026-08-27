New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Announces Update Before Astros Series Finale

The New York Yankees are slated to play the Houston Astros in the series finale of a three-game set at Yankee Stadium at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Thursday.

The Astros won the first game of the series 9-7 on Tuesday. The Yankees won the second game 9-3 on Wednesday.

Ahead of Thursday’s game, injured Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge made a major announcement.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge Announces Update Before Astros Game

Via MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch on X:

Aaron Judge said he hopes to return without a Minor League rehab stint.

“I didn’t rehab in ‘23 when I missed probably the same amount of time. Why waste at-bats? Why waste anything down in a Minor League game? I’ve been doing this for a while now, and I’ve got a sense of what I need to do on the field and how to manage it.”

Hoch added:

Aaron Judge has hit overhand BP once; today could be the second time. He said he doesn’t know when he’ll be cleared to face velocity, but he’ll see a mix of Trajekt, machine work and maybe facing rehabbing pitchers like Clarke Schmidt.

“I’m not really expecting it to take me too long to get the timing back.”

Looking at New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge

Judge has been on the injured list since June 2 due to a right rib stress fracture.

The star outfielder has slashed .248/.375/.533 with 17 home runs and 38 RBI over 59 games this year.

Since making his MLB debut with the Yankees in 2016, Judge has won three MVP awards, five Silver Slugger Awards, Major League Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year. He is an eight-time All-Star.

The outfielder has posted 64.2 bWAR and a .291/.411/.611 slash line with 385 home runs and 868 RBI over his 11-year MLB career.

New York Yankees Right Now

The Yankees have won seven of their last 10 games.

New York owns the first American League Wild Card spot with a 75-57 record.

The club is 3 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.