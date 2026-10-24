New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge Contract Details, Salary & Future Outlook

The New York Yankees faced an injury-riddled season this year.

It’s easy to imagine what the postseason could have brought had the ballclub stayed away from the IL.

Among those sidelined was, of course, Aaron Judge.

Following his derailed season, we’re revisiting the massive contract he signed in 2022.

What Does His Contract Look Like?

The MLB world erupted when Judge and the Yankees finalized a colossal nine-year, $360 million deal on Dec. 20, 2022.

At the time of his signing, it was the largest free agent contract awarded in MLB history.

He earns a $40 million average salary.

As Boone stated after the signing, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, “He’s an amazing player, and an amazing person that certainly has the respect of everyone in that room. Guys look at him, look up to him. When you have a player of that caliber that is as beloved and important as he is on a daily basis, you want to do your best to hang on to that.”

Judge has become a pivotal member of New York’s organization, living up to the hype of his massive contract.

Snapshot of Judge’s Future

He ruffled some feathers during a recent media appearance when he stated the Yankees should go “all in” when it comes to winning a championship, per Greg Joyce of the New York Post.

As reported by Joyce, Hal Steinbrenner responded by stating, “If I was a player, I would have expectations that my ownership group would do everything in their power every offseason to field a team that can win a championship.

“We did that this year. We had the highest payroll in the history of the organization [roughly $340 million for luxury tax purposes, per Cot’s contracts]. … I definitely think we went all in this season.”

He added, “And by the way, I have expectations of my players. I expect them to obey the rules, to work hard, listen to their coaches and the trainers and the strength guys.”

Judge continues to serve as New York’s captain, but the title alone isn’t why he’s so well-respected among his teammates and the ballclub.

It’s merely a combination of skill, leadership, statistical dominance and his professional mindset and appearance.

Upon his signing in 2022, most fans were met with a wave of relief.

He’s currently under contract until the end of his 2031 season and is seemingly glued to the franchise this year and perhaps moving forward.