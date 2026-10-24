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New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge Contract Details, Salary & Future Outlook

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Aaron Judge
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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 05: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game two of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees faced an injury-riddled season this year.

It’s easy to imagine what the postseason could have brought had the ballclub stayed away from the IL.

Among those sidelined was, of course, Aaron Judge.

Following his derailed season, we’re revisiting the massive contract he signed in 2022.

What Does His Contract Look Like?

Aaron Judge
GettyBRONX, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 21: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees speaks to the media as Hal Steinbrenner looks on during a press conference at Yankee Stadium on December 21, 2022 in Bronx, New York. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The MLB world erupted when Judge and the Yankees finalized a colossal nine-year, $360 million deal on Dec. 20, 2022.

At the time of his signing, it was the largest free agent contract awarded in MLB history.

He earns a $40 million average salary.

As Boone stated after the signing, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, “He’s an amazing player, and an amazing person that certainly has the respect of everyone in that room. Guys look at him, look up to him. When you have a player of that caliber that is as beloved and important as he is on a daily basis, you want to do your best to hang on to that.”

Aaron Judge
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 14: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his three-run home run as he rounds the bases against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning at Target Field on September 14, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Judge has become a pivotal member of New York’s organization, living up to the hype of his massive contract.

Snapshot of Judge’s Future

Aaron Judge
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees takes his turn at bat in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

He ruffled some feathers during a recent media appearance when he stated the Yankees should go “all in” when it comes to winning a championship, per Greg Joyce of the New York Post.

As reported by Joyce, Hal Steinbrenner responded by stating, “If I was a player, I would have expectations that my ownership group would do everything in their power every offseason to field a team that can win a championship.

“We did that this year. We had the highest payroll in the history of the organization [roughly $340 million for luxury tax purposes, per Cot’s contracts]. … I definitely think we went all in this season.”

He added, “And by the way, I have expectations of my players. I expect them to obey the rules, to work hard, listen to their coaches and the trainers and the strength guys.”

Judge continues to serve as New York’s captain, but the title alone isn’t why he’s so well-respected among his teammates and the ballclub.

It’s merely a combination of skill, leadership, statistical dominance and his professional mindset and appearance.

Upon his signing in 2022, most fans were met with a wave of relief.

He’s currently under contract until the end of his 2031 season and is seemingly glued to the franchise this year and perhaps moving forward.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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