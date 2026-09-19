New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge Announces Injury Update Amid Diamondbacks Series

The New York Yankees officially placed Aaron Judge on the 10-day injured list with a right calf strain before Saturday night’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix. New York recalled outfielder Max Schuemann from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as a corresponding move. Before Saturday’s game, Judge provided an update on his injury.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge Announces Injury Update Before Diamondbacks Game

From MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch on X: Aaron Judge said his right calf strain is in the soleus muscle. He wouldn’t say what grade strain the MRI revealed. “I’d like to be back by the postseason. That’s definitely the plan. I got really no answers for you on any timeline or anything like that.” The Yankees removed Judge from Wednesday’s loss to the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in the sixth inning due to his calf injury. “I tried to play it off and see how long we can go because these games are important down the stretch,” Judge said. “Talking it over I thought it’d be the right move to come out so we don’t cost the team on the field or cost the team on the basepaths.” Aaron Judge missed most the season with a right rib stress fracture. New York placed him on the IL on June 2. He didn’t return until Sept. 7. Judge struggled after returning from the IL, hitting just .190/.227/.333 with one home run and three RBI over six games. Before being placed on the IL, Judge hit .248/.375/.533 with 17 home runs and 38 RBI over 59 games this season. Since making his MLB debut in 2016, Judge has slashed 291/.410/.610 with 386 home runs and 871 RBI. He has won three AL MVP Awards.

New York Yankees Right Now

In the division standings, New York is four games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the AL East. Next, the Yankees are slated to play the Diamondbacks at 8:10 p.m. EDT on Saturday. The series will wrap up on Sunday afternoon. The Yankees will finish the season by hosting the Tampa Bay Rays for four games, and then the Baltimore Orioles for three games. If the standings hold up, the Yankees will host the Red Sox in the Wild Card round.