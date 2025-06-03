Aaron Judge Takes Subtle Shot at Juan Soto Over Mets Free Agency Decision

The New York Yankees put together one of the most dominant duos in MLB history last season when they paired up Aaron Judge with Juan Soto. Together, they helped New York slug their way to the World Series, although they ended up falling short in their quest to win a title, as they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.

Just as quickly as Soto arrived, though, he was gone, opting to sign a 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets in free agency, rather than re-signing with the Yankees. That decision has made Soto an unpopular figure in the eyes of Yankees fans, and when discussing his own decision to re-sign with the only team he’s ever played for, Judge may have taken a parting shot at his former superstar teammate.

Aaron Judge Takes Jab at Juan Soto

Play

The Yankees traded for Soto from the San Diego Padres after the 2023 season, giving up Michael King, Drew Thorpe, Jhony Brito, Randy Vazquez, and Kyle Higashioka, while also landing Trent Grisham in addition to Soto. While the move was viewed as a win for New York, it was also a risk considering Soto could hit the open market after just one season if the front office couldn’t reach a long-term contract extension with him.

Sure enough, Soto didn’t sign an extension, and instead hit free agency, where he signed the largest contract in professional sports history with the Mets. Considering the success he and Judge had in 2024, it was viewed as a catastrophic blow for the Yankees. Judge posted a .322 batting average while smacking 58 home runs and driving in 144 runs on his way to earning his second MVP Award, while Soto hit .288 with a career-high 41 home runs and 109 RBIs.

Unsurprisingly, Soto’s decision to bolt for the Yankees crosstown rivals wasn’t exactly a popular decision among fans, and he was booed heavily when he returned to Yankee Stadium with the Mets. When explaining his decision to re-sign with the Yanks in free agency back in 2022, Judge took a shot at Soto, citing the fanbase’s reaction to his return to town with the Mets as a reason why he did not want to leave.

“This is where I always wanted to be, especially after getting drafted here,” Judge said, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “This is my home. But if I was to look back, and would have signed with the Padres or signed with the Giants, it could be a little different. I might have been getting booed like [Juan] Soto, so I’m happy with my decision.”

Aaron Judge Rolling in 2025 While Juan Soto Struggles with Mets

Soto’s tenure with the Mets has gotten off to a rocky start. On the field, he has struggled to produce, as he’s hitting just .238 with 10 home runs and 28 RBIs. Off the field, rumors have popped up suggesting he regrets his decision to leave the Yankees for the Mets, although they have since been shot down.

Judge, on the other hand, has enjoyed arguably the best start to any season of his historic career, as his .391 batting is tops in the league, while he’s also smacked 21 home runs and driven in 50 runs. So while Soto may be kicking himself for his big free agent decision, Judge is playing better than ever before, which should provide Yankees fans some solace.