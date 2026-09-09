New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Makes Spencer Jones Statement

On Tuesday night, Aaron Judge made his return to the New York Yankees.

They beat the Colorado Rockies by a score of 5-3.

Judge finished with no hits and two strikeouts.

Aaron Judge Makes Spencer Jones Statement

After the game, Judge met with the media (via YES Network).

He mentioned rookie Spencer Jones.

Reporter: “What do you think your return means for your teammates?”

Judge: “I’m not sure. You got to ask them. You know, I don’t know… They’ve been playing good ball. You know, especially the guys we called up, the young guys, seeing Spencer Jones do his thing has been fun to watch. And, you know, I just want to fit right back in here and just kind of keep this train moving.”

Looking At Jones

Jones was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

The 25-year-old is currently batting .243 with 49 hits, nine home runs, 31 RBIs, 29 runs and nine stolen bases in 71 games.

He finished the night with one walk and three strikeouts.

Sarah Langs of MLB.com wrote: “With Spencer Jones and Aaron Judge, the Yankees are the first MLB team on record with multiple position players 6 ft 7 in or taller in a season”

Looking At Judge

Judge is in the middle of his 11th season in the MLB (all with the Yankees).

He had been out since May 31 with an injury.

The three-time MVP came into the night batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 82-62 record in 144 games.

They are 4.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.