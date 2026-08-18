New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge, Max Fried Updates Before Orioles Series

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 03: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Before Tuesday’s game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced updates on injured stars Aaron Judge and Max Fried.
New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Announces Aaron Judge, Max Fried Updates
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on during the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 16, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch wrote on X: “Aaron Judge is advancing to his hitting progression this week. Aaron Boone said Judge was “doing swing related stuff in the pool” the last couple of days, in addition to playing catch and running.”
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 13: Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees pitches during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Kirschner wrote on X: “Max Fried has low level inflammation in his elbow, Aaron Boone said. He’s continuing to throw and they’re optimistic he can return.”
Kirschner added: “The Yankees are hopeful that the inflammation will subside over the next few weeks. It’s possible he can return at the end of his IL stint. But that is solely based on the inflammation going away.”
Looking at Aaron Judge
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 29: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees gets ready to bat against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park on May 29, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Judge has been on the IL since early June with a right rib stress fracture.
In 59 games this season, Judge has slashed .248/.3775/.533 (150 wRC+) with 17 home runs and 38 RBI.
Looking at Max Fried
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MARCH 31: Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on March 31, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Fried suffered the same injury in mid-May. He was sidelined for over two months.
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MARCH 31: Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning Mariners at T-Mobile Park on March 31, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Fried, 32, has made five starts since being activated from the IL on July 22.
In 15 total starts this season, he has posted a 2.81 ERA with a 1.00 WHIP and 79 strikeouts over 86 1/3 innings.
New York Yankees Right Now
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 12: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees calls to the bullpen during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
The Yankees are 5-5 in their last 10 games.
New York has the first AL Wild Card spot with a 69-55 record. The club is six games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge, Max Fried Updates Before Orioles Series