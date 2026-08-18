New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge, Max Fried Updates Before Orioles Series

The New York Yankees are scheduled to begin a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards at 6:35 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Before Tuesday’s game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced updates on injured stars Aaron Judge and Max Fried.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Announces Aaron Judge, Max Fried Updates

The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner wrote on X: “Aaron Judge will begin his hitting progression this week, Boone said.”

MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch wrote on X: “Aaron Judge is advancing to his hitting progression this week. Aaron Boone said Judge was “doing swing related stuff in the pool” the last couple of days, in addition to playing catch and running.”

Kirschner wrote on X: “Max Fried has low level inflammation in his elbow, Aaron Boone said. He’s continuing to throw and they’re optimistic he can return.”

Kirschner added: “The Yankees are hopeful that the inflammation will subside over the next few weeks. It’s possible he can return at the end of his IL stint. But that is solely based on the inflammation going away.”

Looking at Aaron Judge Judge has been on the IL since early June with a right rib stress fracture. In 59 games this season, Judge has slashed .248/.3775/.533 (150 wRC+) with 17 home runs and 38 RBI. Looking at Max Fried