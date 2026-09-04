Yankees’ Aaron Judge Announces Personal News Ahead of Injury Return

Aaron Judge’s New York Yankees closed out another series win over the Los Angeles Angels, taking two of three games in Anaheim. The team capped it with a 6-3 win in Wednesday’s finale.

The Yankees now turn to the San Diego Padres. New York arrives at Petco Park with an 80-60 record, while the Padres sit at 73-67.

Judge has been out since May 31 with a stress fracture in the first rib on his right side.

Manager Aaron Boone said Monday that Judge could be activated from the injured list during the Yankees’ upcoming homestand, which runs Sept. 8-13.

Judge traveled with the Yankees and has taken live batting practice and worked against pitching machines to prepare. He hopes to rejoin without a Minor League rehab assignment.

But ahead of the Padres series, Judge made a personal announcement.

Aaron Judge Announced the Commencement of 9/9 for 99 Auction

Judge announced his ALL RISE Foundation’s “9/9 for 99” auction is live. The online charity auction opened this week, with bidding open through Sept. 9. It marks the third year for the auction, which debuted in 2024.

One item up for bid is an autographed Aaron Judge bat. The bat carries Judge’s authenticated signature.

Another package offers two seats in the Yankees Audi Club. The seats sit in left field on the Coupa Suite Level. The package includes all-inclusive food and soft drinks through the seventh inning. Winners also receive two autographed Judge baseballs and two $200 team store gift cards.

A third package, called “Captain’s Ultimate Game Day,” offers a tour for four of the iconic locations in the stadium. Winners then watch batting practice and meet Judge. The package includes four field-level tickets and one autographed Judge jersey.

Auction proceeds go toward youth projects. Mini-Grants, scholarships for high school seniors and leadership development programs for students. Judge is trying to give back to the community.

Cam Schlittler Sets Franchise Record

Right-hander Cam Schlittler set a Yankees single-season record Wednesday. He allowed one run or fewer for the 19th time this year.

The mark surpasses Ron Guidry, Whitey Ford and Jack Chesbro, who each did it 18 times. Schlittler struck out nine over eight innings, lowering his ERA to 2.04.