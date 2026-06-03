Yankees’ Aaron Judge Reacts to Knicks’ Historic Run

It’s a thrilling time of year for New York sports fans across the board, with the Knicks making their way to the NBA finals after an extensive drought.

Fans and New York players have been celebrating the milestone, and Yankees’ slugger Aaron Judge responded to the excitement during a recent interview with the media.

The energy is high in the city as electric energy erupts throughout. Judge is feeling it, too.

Judge Is Reaping Benefits From the Knicks’ Success

According to the New York Post, in reference to a potential win for the Knicks, Judge stated, “It’d be incredible. This team’s been getting close the past couple years. They’ve got a great young core. When the Knicks are doing well, and they’re winning championships, it also helps us at the Stadium, man. The fans are pumped up here at every game. We’re rooting for ’em. We’ve got their back.”

Aaron Boone also weighed in on the subject, adding, “I’m really excited for them. I’ve had the fortune of getting to know a couple of their guys over the last couple of years. To see the level they’re playing at right now is really fun to witness. And what, they’ve won 11-12 games in a row in dominant fashion, so the West is going to be tough, but I feel like they have a special, special, thing going on and hopefully they can bring one home.”

This is the kind of energy the Yankees need at home right now — that glimmer of hope and success can go a long way. The ballclub could use a boost at this point in the season.

Currently, they are placed second in the AL East standings at 36-24 overall, trailing the Tampa Bay Rays at 36-22 overall. They’re certainly not in the worst position, but they’re not thriving as much as they could be.

The Silver Lining

Judge is going through a slump right now with his injury — a bone bruise in his right rib cage. He’s listed as day-to-day, but this could change in the blink of an eye, depending on what his specialists determine.

Before his injury took place, he was slashing .248/.375/.533 with a .908 OPS and 17 homers through 59 games. Although he still holds an impressive stat sheet compared to others in the Major Leagues, this is quite a drop from his previous seasons.

However, the excitement filling the air in New York provides an additional boost of motivation and hope for the fans and the franchise alike.

The Yankees are nowhere near the drought the Knicks were in, but they’re, of course, looking to enter postseason contention once again and perhaps enter the race to the prestigious World Series.

Judge, in his 11-year career with the ballclub, has played a significant role in their success year after year.

Now, he needs to recover and build back the momentum he once had at the plate.