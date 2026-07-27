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Aaron Judge Reacts To Latest New York Yankees Injury News

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CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 17: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees walks through the dugout prior to Game Three of the American League Championship Series against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on October 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

They are coming off a series where they took two out of three games from the Philadelphia Phillies (also on the road).

However, Cody Bellinger got injured during Saturday’s game.

He has now been placed on the injured list (and Spencer Jones was called up).

The Yankees wrote (on Sunday): “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Placed INF/OF Cody Bellinger on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. • Recalled OF Spencer Jones (#78) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Aaron Judge Reacts To Latest Yankees Injury News

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees heads back to the dugout during the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on April 25, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

After Sunday’s game, Aaron Judge met with the media (via YES Network).

The three-time MVP has been out since May 31.

He was asked about the injury news to Bellinger.

Judge: “We got a lot of depth. We got a lot of guys in the Minor Leagues ready to go… We got a lot of guys who can fill those holes. You can’t replace a Bellinger, but we’re gonna keep doing what we do.”

Looking At Bellinger

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees poses for a photograph with the Ted Williams Most Valuable Player Award after the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Bellinger is in the middle of his second season playing for the Yankees.

He is currently batting .259 with 97 hits, 11 home runs, 53 RBIs, 52 runs and 10 stolen bases in 102 games.

The former MVP has also spent time with the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers over 10 total seasons.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic wrote (before Saturday’s game): “Cody Bellinger will go for tests back in New York tomorrow. So the Yankees likely won’t know a potential timeline until they get the results.”

Looking At Judge

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during the game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 05, 2026 in New York City.

Judge is in the middle of his 11th season playing for the Yankees.

Before getting hurt, the future Hall of Famer had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games this season.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Aaron Judge Reacts To Latest New York Yankees Injury News

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