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New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge’s Return Date Predicted Before Dodgers Game

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Injured Yankees star Aaron Judge's return date predicted by MLB insider.
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on during the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 16, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge has been sidelined since early June with a right rib stress fracture.

Judge told reporters, including MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch, on Friday that rib re-imaging showed “some progress, some healing going on, but not fully healed. So we’re still waiting on one more doctor to take a look at it, kind of see how we progress forward the next couple weeks. But definitely a positive sign that we’re seeing some healing.”

It’s difficult to predict when Judge will return based on that statement, but the New York Post’s Jon Heyman gave his best guess.

New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge’s Return Date Predicted by MLB Insider Jon Heyman

Injured Yankees star Aaron Judge's return date predicted by MLB insider.

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Heyman guessed Judge will return “sometime around September 1.”

“Sometime around September 1st is probably a good guess,” Heyman said. “They (Yankees) wouldn’t make one but that’s my guess.”

Via Heyman on X: “The Aarons, Judge and Boone, wouldn’t venture a guess as to when Judge could be back playing. So, knowing how long a somewhat similar injury took last time, I took a shot. Don’t hold me to it though!”

Yankees Struggling Without Aaron Judge

MLB insider Jon Heyman predicts when Aaron Judge will return from the IL.

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 03: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Judge last played on May 31 in the Yankees’ 13-8 victory over the Athletics. Since then, the Yankees have gone 18-19, largely due to a lack of offensive production. During that span, New York ranked 22nd in runs (157) and 23rd in wRC+ (93).

If Judge had been healthy during the Yankees’ recent skid, there’s a good chance the team would have been in a much better spot.

Before landing on the IL, Judge, 34, had posted 2.1 fWAR and a .248/.375/.533 (149 wRC+) slash line with 17 home runs and 38 RBI. Since making his MLB debut with New York in 2016, Judge has posted 63.7 fWAR and a .291/.411/.611 (176 wRC+) slash line. Even if his career ended today, Judge would most likely make the Hall of Fame.

The one notable thing Judge, a three-time AL MVP, has yet to accomplish is to win a World Series. For fans of the Yankees, a franchise with the most World Series titles (27) of any MLB team, that’s all that matters.

Even without Judge, the Yankees are arguably the best team in the AL, with the best run differential in the league at +91. However, they only have the second-best record in the AL at 54-42. Unfortunately for New York, the Tampa Bay Rays are the ones with the best record in the league. Tampa Bay holds a 2 1/2 game lead over New York in the AL East standings.

The Yankees are beginning a three-game set against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on Friday night.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge’s Return Date Predicted Before Dodgers Game

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