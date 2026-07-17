New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge’s Return Date Predicted Before Dodgers Game

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge has been sidelined since early June with a right rib stress fracture.

Judge told reporters, including MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch, on Friday that rib re-imaging showed “some progress, some healing going on, but not fully healed. So we’re still waiting on one more doctor to take a look at it, kind of see how we progress forward the next couple weeks. But definitely a positive sign that we’re seeing some healing.”

It’s difficult to predict when Judge will return based on that statement, but the New York Post’s Jon Heyman gave his best guess.

New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge’s Return Date Predicted by MLB Insider Jon Heyman

Heyman guessed Judge will return “sometime around September 1.”

“Sometime around September 1st is probably a good guess,” Heyman said. “They (Yankees) wouldn’t make one but that’s my guess.”

Via Heyman on X: “The Aarons, Judge and Boone, wouldn’t venture a guess as to when Judge could be back playing. So, knowing how long a somewhat similar injury took last time, I took a shot. Don’t hold me to it though!”

Yankees Struggling Without Aaron Judge

Judge last played on May 31 in the Yankees’ 13-8 victory over the Athletics. Since then, the Yankees have gone 18-19, largely due to a lack of offensive production. During that span, New York ranked 22nd in runs (157) and 23rd in wRC+ (93).

If Judge had been healthy during the Yankees’ recent skid, there’s a good chance the team would have been in a much better spot.

Before landing on the IL, Judge, 34, had posted 2.1 fWAR and a .248/.375/.533 (149 wRC+) slash line with 17 home runs and 38 RBI. Since making his MLB debut with New York in 2016, Judge has posted 63.7 fWAR and a .291/.411/.611 (176 wRC+) slash line. Even if his career ended today, Judge would most likely make the Hall of Fame.

The one notable thing Judge, a three-time AL MVP, has yet to accomplish is to win a World Series. For fans of the Yankees, a franchise with the most World Series titles (27) of any MLB team, that’s all that matters.

Even without Judge, the Yankees are arguably the best team in the AL, with the best run differential in the league at +91. However, they only have the second-best record in the AL at 54-42. Unfortunately for New York, the Tampa Bay Rays are the ones with the best record in the league. Tampa Bay holds a 2 1/2 game lead over New York in the AL East standings.

The Yankees are beginning a three-game set against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on Friday night.