Yankees Star Aaron Judge Reveals Disappointing Injury Update

The New York Yankees aren’t close to getting back superstar slugger Aaron Judge.

Judge has been on the injured list since June 5, at which time the Yankees estimated he would undergo additional imaging in four to six weeks. During the All-Star break, he was set to have his rib re-imaged, and before the Yankees’ series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Judge gave a disappointing update.

Judge spoke to the media and revealed there is some progress, but he’s not fully healed and will need a few more weeks.

“Some progress, some healing going on, but not fully healed. So we’re still waiting on one more doctor to take a look at it, kind of see how we progress forward the next couple (of) weeks. But definitely a positive sign that we’re seeing some healing,” Judge said.

Judge still needing a few more weeks before he can even begin baseball activities is a disappointing update from the slugger. So, at best, Judge is likely out for another month.

Judge is hitting .248 with 17 home runs and 38 RBIs this season.

Yankees GM Hopeful Judge Returns This Season

Although Judge has been on the injured list for over a month and still is a ways away from returning, the Yankees are hopeful he will return this season.

Yankees manager Brian Cashman said that they expected Judge’s re-imaging to show some progress and allow him to return this season.

“I don’t think we’re anticipating it’s coming back clean,” Cashman said. “I think we’re anticipating and hopeful that it’s showing the healing process. … The time frame that it would take to heal should allow him to be back with us this season. That’s everything I know thus far. Past that, just wait for the imaging to see where we’re at in that process.”

With Judge out, the Yankees’ offense has struggled mightily, as has the team. Yet, Cashman believes the lack of success isn’t because Judge isn’t playing.

“Clearly, you miss him,” Cashman said. “That’s certainly part of it. But that’s not an answer to why we’re struggling with some consistently really good players that are going into collective slumps at the same time. That has nothing to do with Aaron Judge.”

The Yankees are 54-42 and 3 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.

New York Eager for Dodgers Matchup

The Yankees will host the Dodgers for their first series after the All-Star break.

It’s a potential World Series preview, and Yankees slugger Cody Bellinger is eager for the matchup.

“It’s the best team with the best record in the big leagues, so we’re going to have to come out ready,” Bellinger said. “You know they’re going to come out ready – and once Friday comes, it’s right back to it.”

If New York can get a series win over the Dodgers, it will prove they are legit World Series threats. But, doing so without Judge will be tough, as that is a big loss for the Yankees.

New York will start Gerrit Cole, Ryan Weathers, and Cam Schlittler.