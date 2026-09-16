New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge Update After Early Exit From Twins Game

The New York Yankees removed star outfielder Aaron Judge from Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in the sixth inning.

The Yankees announced that Judge left the game with lower right leg tightness, per multiple reports.

New York Yankees’ Star Aaron Judge Leaves Twins Game With Lower Right Leg Tightness

From the YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits on X: Aaron Judge left the game with right lower leg tightness #yankees

Judge started Wednesday’s game as the right fielder.

The outfielder hit third in the lineup before being replaced by Heliot Ramos in the sixth inning.

Judge went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts in Wednesday’s game.

Looking at Yankees RF Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge missed most the season with a right rib stress fracture. New York placed him on the IL on June 2. He didn’t return until Sept. 7.

Judge has struggled since returning from the IL, hitting just .190/.227/.333 with one home run and three RBI over six games.

Before being placed on the IL, Judge hit .248/.375/.533 with 17 home runs and 38 RBI over 59 games this season.

Since making his MLB debut in 2016, Judge has slashed .291/.410/.610 with 386 home runs and 871 RBI. He has won three AL MVP Awards.

New York Yankees Right Now

The Yankees clinched a playoff berth on Monday after the Toronto Blue Jays lost to the Detroit Tigers.

New York is the first American League Wild Card team with a 88-63 record. The club has a six-game lead over the second AL Wild Card team, the Boston Red Sox.

The Yankees won the first two games of their series against the Twins on Monday and Tuesday. As this is being written, the finale is tied 2-2 in the ninth inning.

The Yankees have the day off on Thursday, and will begin a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix on Friday.