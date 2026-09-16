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New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge Update After Early Exit From Twins Game

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out in the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees removed star outfielder Aaron Judge from Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in the sixth inning.

The Yankees announced that Judge left the game with lower right leg tightness, per multiple reports.

New York Yankees’ Star Aaron Judge Leaves Twins Game With Lower Right Leg Tightness

New York Yankees v Minnesota Twins
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 14: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his three-run home run as he rounds the bases against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning at Target Field on September 14, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

From the YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits on X: Aaron Judge left the game with right lower leg tightness #yankees

Judge started Wednesday’s game as the right fielder.

New York Mets v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees at bat in the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

The outfielder hit third in the lineup before being replaced by Heliot Ramos in the sixth inning.

Judge went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts in Wednesday’s game.

Looking at Yankees RF Aaron Judge

New York Yankees v Minnesota Twins
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 14: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates clinching a berth in the playoffs after defeating the Minnesota Twins 8-3 at Target Field on September 14, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Aaron Judge missed most the season with a right rib stress fracture. New York placed him on the IL on June 2. He didn’t return until Sept. 7.

Judge has struggled since returning from the IL, hitting just .190/.227/.333 with one home run and three RBI over six games.

New York Mets v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees heads to the dugout after the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees and the New York Mets are wearing hats and using gear to honor the memory of the first responders on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Before being placed on the IL, Judge hit .248/.375/.533 with 17 home runs and 38 RBI over 59 games this season.

Since making his MLB debut in 2016, Judge has slashed .291/.410/.610 with 386 home runs and 871 RBI. He has won three AL MVP Awards.

New York Yankees Right Now

New York Yankees v Minnesota Twins
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 14: David Bednar #53 of the New York Yankees celebrates clinching a berth in the playoffs after defeating the Minnesota Twins 8-3 at Target Field on September 14, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Yankees clinched a playoff berth on Monday after the Toronto Blue Jays lost to the Detroit Tigers.

New York is the first American League Wild Card team with a 88-63 record. The club has a six-game lead over the second AL Wild Card team, the Boston Red Sox.

The Yankees won the first two games of their series against the Twins on Monday and Tuesday. As this is being written, the finale is tied 2-2 in the ninth inning.

The Yankees have the day off on Thursday, and will begin a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix on Friday.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge Update After Early Exit From Twins Game

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