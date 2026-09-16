NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out in the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)
The New York Yankees removed star outfielder Aaron Judge from Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in the sixth inning.
The Yankees announced that Judge left the game with lower right leg tightness, per multiple reports.
New York Yankees’ Star Aaron Judge Leaves Twins Game With Lower Right Leg Tightness
New York is the first American League Wild Card team with a 88-63 record. The club has a six-game lead over the second AL Wild Card team, the Boston Red Sox.
The Yankees won the first two games of their series against the Twins on Monday and Tuesday. As this is being written, the finale is tied 2-2 in the ninth inning.
The Yankees have the day off on Thursday, and will begin a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix on Friday.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The New York Yankees announced why Aaron Judge exited Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.
New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge Update After Early Exit From Twins Game