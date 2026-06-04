Yankees’ Aaron Judge to Consult Specialist as Injury Situation Worsens

Aaron Judge’s latest injury situation has captivated the MLB world. The three-time MVP has been out of the lineup for the entire series against the Cleveland Guardians. It’s unclear when the star slugger will return to action, as the New York Yankees continue to search for answers on his injury.

The latest update from MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch is that Judge has been referred to Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas, Texas. Pearl is a surgeon who specializes in treating thoracic outlet syndrome.

However, there’s been no reported link to that specific condition and the Yankees’ slugger, but it’s now implied by this news. The latest update on Judge is that imaging revealed an edema near the bone bruise in his right rib cage. The injury got worse in their series win over the Athletics the previous weekend.

Yankees’ Aaron Judge to Visit TOS Specialist

The fact that Judge is consulting Dr. Pearl is a concerning sign for the Yankees. Since there’s swelling in the rib cage, there is a concern that the Yankees’ MVP candidate may have thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS).

Should Judge’s diagnosis confirm thoracic outlet syndrome and he requires surgery, that would be devastating news for the Yankees. The procedure involves removing a rib to allow for decompression and carries a lengthy recovery. That scenario would mean that Judge’s season is over, and the Yankees lose arguably their top bat.

New York is in a tight division race with the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East. Their 2-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians has propelled them to within half a game of the Rays. Losing Judge would not only impact their chances in the AL East but also impact their chances of making the postseason.

However, if there is one team that could shoulder that kind of absence, it is the Yankees. New York is second in MLB in wRC+ (115) entering play on June 4, and you don’t get there with one superstar hitter shouldering the load by himself.

Ben Rice, Paul Goldschmidt, and Cody Bellinger all have a wRC+ north of 135. Jazz Chisholm Jr. has recovered from an early-season slump and has climbed back to being a league-average bat. They’ll need to continue to get more from their lineup, from top to bottom, as they navigate a difficult injury situation.

How Aaron Judge’s Injury Impacts the Yankees’ Deadline Plans

With Judge’s injury situation turning for the worse, it’s almost a given that the Yankees will place him on the injured list. The only question will be how long he’ll be on there.

Any sort of extended absence will require the Yankees to acquire a bat at the trade deadline. Replacing Judge, even the 2026 version, is virtually impossible in a one-to-one situation.

While they wait for more bats to become available, they’ll have to rely on their internal depth. Spencer Jones, one of their top prospects, could play the outfield in a platoon situation. Jones will be the strong-side of the platoon as a left-handed bat, while the Yankees could use any of their utility infielders against left-handed starters.

Jones can be a placeholder until Jasson Dominguez finishes his rehab. The 24-year-old outfielder will embark on a rehab assignment over the weekend, suggesting he’s close to returning. Those two will have to hold the fort through the end of July, before general manager Brian Cashman can swing a deal. Adding a bat now becomes nearly as important as fixing the back end of their bullpen at the deadline.