Aaron Judge Was Wrong About Struggling New York Yankees Teammate

The New York Yankees have a very talented roster.

They finished the 2026 regular season as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

After sweeping the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card Series, the Yankees got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

Even worse, they lost the final game on their home field.

Aaron Judge Was Wrong About Struggling Teammate

Before the season, Aaron Judge did an interview with NBA star Kevin Durant (via Boardroom).

Judge spoke about his high hopes for Austin Wells.

Durant: “Who are some of the players on your team, underrated players you feel is going to have a breakout season for y’all this year?…Who do you feel is the X-factor for y’all to take that next step? I’m sure all of you guys need to step up, but who do you think is that guy that’s going to help push y’all over the top that not too many people know about?”

Judge: “I got three guys in mind… Our catcher, Austin Wells, he’s been with us for a while. We drafted him, and he’s another guy that I see him tweaking, see him learning each year. But I think, man, he controls that pitching staff. You control the whole game. You’re calling the game. You’re doing all that, man. I think this will be a big year for him. He’s really going to take that next step. And in the WBC, man, he hit a big homer for the Dominican… It’s cool to see him doing his thing.”

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While Wells did well behind the plate (and played better at the end of the year), he did not have a good offensive season.

The former Arizona star batted just .186 with 14 home runs and 32 RBIs in 122 games.

Looking At Wells

Wells was picked in the 1st round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

He has spent all four seasons of his career with the Yankees (and helped them reach the 2024 World Series).

In 2025, the 27-year-old hit 21 home runs with 71 RBIs.